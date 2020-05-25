U.S. President Trump Lays Wreath To Mark Memorial Day

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday participated in a wreath-laying protocol at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery outside Washington to mark Memorial Day for the fallen heroes.

Trump took part in a solemn ceremony to commemorate Memorial Day, a federal holiday to mark the members of the armed forces who have died while carrying out their duties.

The wreath-laying protocol at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier followed a military gun salute. The president saluted as the national anthem and, later, the bugle call Taps were played.

Vice President Mike Pence, various members of the cabinet and officers from the higher echelons of the military took part as well, largely observing social-distancing procedures because of the novel coronavirus. Attendance was limited for the general public.

Trump was accompanied by the first lady, his wife Melania Trump.

The president will take part in a second event at Fort McHenry in Maryland later in the day.

More than one million U.S. members of the armed forces have fallen in battle or while in service, nearly half of them during the civil war in the 19th century.

The second-deadliest conflict for the country was World War II. (dpa/NAN)