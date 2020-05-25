A recent media report claimed that 500 people were killed in 10 states in three months. These killings were attributed, mainly, to the activities of bandits, kidnappers and terrorists. We are not so much worried about the dead, so immeasurably sorrowful, as to the attitude of the living to that mindless and unacceptable waste of human lives. If that number of people were wasted within the same period of time in a war situation, it will still be unacceptable. It would also be appropriate to demand for an explanation as to what happened, who is responsible and why such a waste was allowed to occur. But this is Nigeria, apparently no one cares or those who should care are distracted by other things engaging enough to deaden their sensibilities and shock feelings.

The problem with this country called Nigeria is that we attach near nonexistent sacredness and importance to human lives. Otherwise, the entire security apparatus of the nation should be explaining how this came about. When these deaths occur, the victims are hurriedly buried. It is often claimed that the hasty disposal of the dead is based on religious beliefs. Much as this newspaper holds nothing against the observation of any religious tradition, we still insist that life is sacred and when it is taken, unnaturally, measures must be put in place to find out why and also to forestall a repeat.

Investigation into such deaths should be forensic enough to find out the circumstances, the weapon used, is it a gun, a machete, an arrow, a piece of iron or wood. Everywhere, the weapon used in causing bodily harm or death is critical to giving justice to the dead. In the circumstance the country finds itself, with a preponderance of death-causing weapons, it is, indeed, pertinent to demand that the murder weapon be produced as it could help in tracing the murderer. But no one cares as the only mention of the victims of murderous groups or individuals is as statistic in the record books of the security agencies. That ought not to be the case.

Our attention was drawn to this report because even with all the noise so far generated by the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, that figure has not as yet been registered as death from the disease. What this exposes, in our view, is that while mountains of resources are being expended on Covid-19, deservedly so, other things are killing Nigerians with no one paying the desired attention.

Lassa fever, going by information available to this newspaper, is still a treat to the wellbeing of the citizens of this country. The Katsina State governor, Aminu Masari, not too long ago, in exasperation, lamented that the challenge he faces in his state is not so much about Covid-19, as deadly as it has proved to be, but insecurity with particular reference to banditry.

On our part, the concern is that not sufficient respect is accorded the sanctity of human life. Till date, the United States of America is still investigating the disappearance of those they refer to as Missing in Action (MIAs) going back to the Vietnam War. In that country’s war against terror, every of its citizen killed in that situation is accounted for. United States, because of the sophistication of its systems, may not be a relevant example. There are countries in Africa where the death of a citizen in any given circumstance can and do elicit a full scale inquiry.

Not so in Nigeria where deaths no longer matter. That explains why in reports including the media the word ‘only’ has become common as if those dead do not count. A philosopher once said that the ‘death of any man diminishes me’. That is the way the country should feel when ‘only’ one person is reported dead. The proper way to appreciate the pain is for one to put oneself in the position of the dead or the relation of the dead, how will one feel if one suffers death, assuming the dead have feelings or the death of a loved one is dismissed, shrugged off as ‘only’ one? Painful? That is how it is supposed to feel.

This newspaper commends President Muhammadu Buhari for giving the Military orders to clear out banditry in parts of the North where it is more challenging. However, and with due respect, we dare to say that we are already familiar with such orders which, if anything , emboldens the criminals to the point of they making demands on the government and even signing Memoranda of Understanding (MoU).

As a newspaper, we have canvassed severally that under no circumstance must any government negotiate with criminals. For one reason, it confers legitimacy on criminality. Katsina State must have learnt that lesson by now. In our opinion, what is required, and without apologies, is a ruthless extirpation of all threats to national security. That is the only way human lives can be effectively preserved since we no longer feel the pain of death.