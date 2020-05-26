Abia Gov, Stakeholders Hail Buhari Over Prof Obioma’s Appointment As NECO CEO

By Ernest Nzor

Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari on the appointment of a renowned educationist, Professor Godswill Obioma, as the new Registrar/CEO of the National Examinations Council (NECO) for an initial tenure of five years, describing the choice as apt.

A statement by his chief press secretary, Sir Onyebuchi Ememanka noted that that the governor “expressed his deep gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment”.

Governor Ikpeazu said he received the news of the appointment with great delight, just as he described Professor Obioma as a pride to Abia State and an outstanding scholar of repute who has stamped his scholarly authority in the educational sector of our country.

He recalled “the sterling antecedents of Professor Obioma who was appointed a Professor of Mathematics Education and Evaluation at the age of 36 in 1991 and has since then been a beacon of light in public service holding top positions including Special Assistant, Policy Monitoring and Evaluation to the Military Governor of Abia State in 1994, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the National Mathematical Center in 1997, Special Assistant, Programs and Policy to the Minister of Education in 2003, Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council in 2005 and until now, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Ebonyi State.

“Governor Ikpeazu is confident that Professor Obioma will discharge the duties of his new office with his characteristic diligence and a high sense of patriotism, bringing his long years of experience in educational administration and planning to bear on the nation’s premier School Certificate Examinations body”, Ememanka noted.

He said the governor, on behalf of government and people of Abia State, wished Professor Obioma a very successful tenure.

Similarly, stakeholders in the education sector under the aegis of African Students Education Support Initiatives (ASESI) have commended President Buhari for approving the appointment of Professor Obioma as the new Registrar of NECO.

They described the appointment as putting of a square peg in a square hole, noting that Prof Obioma’s impressive track records in the nation’s education sector as well as his well-known anti- corruption stance would help the Buhari government to overhaul and revamp the NECO body for optimum service to the nation.

In a statement signed by its executive director, Mr Chinonso Obasi, the education group noted that the former Ebonyi Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) who is a celebrated Professor of Education Management and Evaluation had performed creditably well in all his previous engagements, stressing that his choice as NECO boss is one of Buhari’s best appointments so far.

Obasi said, “We in ASESI believe that the appointment is in order considering Prof. Obioma’s track record in the education sector and his excellent performances in his previous appointments.

“He is a strong advocate of anti-corruption and a progressive to the core. The National Examination Council is lucky to have Obioma at the helm of affairs in the face of challenges being faced by the agency”.