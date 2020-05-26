COVID-19: ICT Key To Economic Stability – Expert

By ODIRI UCHENUNU-IBEH

With many Nigerians, facing unprecedented challenges from COVID-19 which has affected significant elements of both supply and demand, there is need for stakeholders to deploy IT solutions to sustain the economy, says the managing director, Calm Global Infotech, Gideon Iranloye.

Iranloye, while speaking with LEADERSHIP, said in the light of the pandemic, offices are shutdown as a means to curb the spread, resulting in difficulty of continuing normal business operations.

He said, “Schools are shutdown, which has greatly affected the school calendar and halted learning process. The worst hit is the health sector as hospitals are overwhelmed with the job of trying to manage the spread.”

With the deployment of IT Solutions, all these challenges can be easily solved, thereby sustaining major sectors of the economy, said Iranloye, adding that Calm Global Infotech, has solutions to ease these challenges.

Speaking on some of the solutions, the managing director said with Contentverse solution, which is a highly user friendly content management system designed to help business store, transfer, secure and find documents, with workflow automation, businesses can keep operating optimally despite movement restrictions.

To keep schools running in a form of distance learning, Iranloye said the company has designed the WISSEN product, which is a learning management system that provide educators, administrators and learners, with a single robust, secure and integrated system to participate in e-learning environments.

To enable healthcare to be delivered strategically and with medical intelligence, KOKO, which is an electronic medical and health management solution that links up health services providers to patients, has been designed.

“With KOKO solution, Nigerians can consult with doctors remotely or virtually. The platform can be downloaded free of charge. It is a platform where people who need healthcare services meet with medical practitioners. In the last one month, more than 7,000 patients have access cheap and quality healthcare through KOKO solution. This solution can also be deployed by the Nigerian government to track data, to enable them plan ahead in the health sector,” he added.

He however urged stakeholders to partner with Calm Global Infotech, as it has the right products for education, healthcare and business environment which the Nigerian economy desperately needs.