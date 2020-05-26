COVID-19: Monarch Commends PMB For Proactive Measures In Niger Delta

Traditional Rulers of Oil Mineral Producing Communities of Nigeria (TROMPCON) and Odio-Logbo of Okugbe Isoko Kingdom of Delta state, Capt. King Frank Okurakpo (JP) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the interim management committee of Niger Delta Development Commission for their support and proactive measures towards the fight against COVID-19.

In a statement signed by his Media Aide, Amb. Kenule Nwiya, Okurakpo who is also the National Deputy Chairman Zone 2 of TROMPCON noted that the Niger Delta Region in general appreciates the way and manner Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) handled the palliative for the region.

According to the statement, King Capt. Frank Okruakpo who doubles as the Executive Chairman of Association of Niger Delta Monarchs of Nigeria (ANDMON), also commended President Buhari for his commitment and dedication to sustainable peace and development in the Niger-Delta, through the palliatives shared during and after the lockdown to aid the fight against COVID-19.

“We also wish to commend the able leadership of Interim Management Committee of the NDDC headed by the acting MD and CEO, Professor Kemebradikumo Daniel Pondei for the positive changes he brought to bear on the fight against the global pandemic, through prompt distribution of personal protective equipment in Bayelsa State and the Niger Delta in general,” he stated.

The monarch also appreciated President Buhari for remembering the region in such a time that the country needs attention and commended the NDDC for a job well-done, that he believed the NDDC has done a very good work with the support of the federal government.

“The Buhari administration has been very particular about the Niger Delta and I believe that if we can use what is available to us well, Niger Delta region will be in a different place from what it is now,” he added.