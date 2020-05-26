Omar Gardens Puts Down Roots At Alaro City

By Agency Report

Leading horticulture and landscape company Omar Gardens has joined a growing list of multinational and local businesses building facilities in Alaro City, Lagos State’s new city in the Lekki Free Zone.

From its new office in Alaro City, Omar Gardens will design and implement landscaping and open spaces throughout the master planned development.

Following January’s launch of the largest ready-to-eat therapeutic foods factory in Africa, built by Ariel Foods FZE, in Alaro City, more than 20 businesses have signed up to establish their presence in the new satellite city.

Mimi Ade-Odiachi, the Managing Director of Omar Gardens, said the company chose Alaro City for its expansion plans due to the unique nature of the mixed-use city and the pedigree of its developers. “We are in the businesses of creating environmentally friendly and aesthetically pleasing spaces, so the mutual attraction between us and the well-designed Alaro City was inevitable,” she said. “We are pleased to be entering this new phase of expansion as the awareness for the value of well-planned landscaping increases in Lagos and Nigeria.”

Odunayo Ojo, CEO of Alaro City, said: “We are happy to welcome the latest member of our business community, Omar Gardens, which joins a growing number of businesses looking to take advantage of the numerous benefits of building in a well-planned city located in a free zone in one of the most strategic growth regions of the country. Omar Gardens will also play a part in implementing the green spaces of the Alaro City masterplan. From our exceptional rain garden drainage system that we adopted for our roads, to our cycling lanes, to the parks and open spaces included in our masterplan, to our general environmental management techniques, Alaro City is designed as a green city.”

Launched in January 2019, Alaro City is planned as a 2,000-hectare mixed-income, city-scale development with industrial and logistics locations, complemented by offices, homes, schools, healthcare facilities, hotels, entertainment and 150 hectares (370 acres) of parks and open spaces. A partnership between Rendeavour, Africa’s largest new city builder, and Lagos State Government, Alaro City has been widely hailed as the next evolution of Lagos. More than 20 companies are currently designing or building their facilities in the city; and 3.5km of initial road networks and a modular 50MVA power plant are under construction.