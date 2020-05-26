Ondo: Akeredolu And The Battle For APC Ticket

CHIBUZO UKAIBE captures the intrigues arising from the race for the ticket of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State and the seeming plot to stop the governor, Rotimi Akeredolu

The intensity of the governorship race in Ondo State is palpable. With the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) insisting that the polls will hold as scheduled on October 10 and party primaries and resolution of disputes slated from July 2 to 25, the atmosphere in the state is charged, perhaps much more in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) where the incumbent Rotimi Akeredolu will be facing a battle to retain his seat.

And as National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC gravitates towards indirect primary in the state and not direct mode which was a major crisis point for the party ahead of 2019 governorship polls, the intrigues are shaping up to be immense.

As the governor bids for a constitutionally-guaranteed second term in office, he is having to deal with immense intra-party politicking, a gang up against him of sorts, according to pundits.

No fewer than 15 persons joined the contest for the APC ticket, including Akeredolu. Many of the aspirants are members of the Unity Forum headed by Alhaji Ali Olanusi, a former Deputy Governor. Naturally, the forum became a platform of choice for those seeking a edge out the governor from getting the party’s ticket to run for a second term.

The forum also attracted those intent on negotiating for 2023 general elections and 2024 governorship election as the state’s geo-political arrangement provides.

Akeredolu hails from Owo in Ondo North. His predecessor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, hails from Ondo Central and the permutation is that Ondo South should produce the next governor in 2024. Many aspirants seeking to contest the primaries of the APC and opposition PDP are from Ondo South.

The forum got membership and support from across the state, including political leaders like Senator Ajayi Bororfice, Bola Ilori, Isaac Kekemeke, Babatunde White, Solagbade Amodeni amongst others.

Those seeking to contest for the governorship election under the Unity Forum are Olayide Adelani, Dapo Adelegan, Bùkólá Adétulà, Jumoke Anifowos, Akin Awodeyi, Alhaji Olanrewaju Kazeem, Mr. Jimi Odimayo, Chief Olúsolá Òkè, IfeOluwa Oyedele and Chief Olusegun Abraham.

A seven-man Ad hoc committee headed by Senator Yele Omogunwa was set up with a mandate to interviewing and collating report on all the governorship aspirants in the group. However, not long after, frictions emerged within the forum.

The Omogunwa led committee was to report back to a Special Purpose Committee before the end of March. However some aspirants complained accused the committee of partisanship.

They alleged that members of the committee like Hon Boye Adegbemisoye and Senator Omogunwa were strong supporter of Chief Olusola Oke while Elder Micheal Adeyeye is backing the aspiration of Chief Bukola Adetula.

The aggrieved aspirants under the aegis of Unity Forum Foot Soldiers, accused the committee of collecting money from the aspirants.

Reading the resolutions at the end of its meeting, Alhaji Faust Kazeem, said the seven-man committee failed to submit a coordinated report as directed and therefore its activities expires on March 31, 2020.

Kazeem said the Senator Omogunwa’s led committee has been dissolved and called for the setting up of a new committee to with a mandate to screen aspirants who bought the governorship nomination forms as that was the only sign of seriousness in running for the governorship race.

Reacting, Professionals in Ondo Unity Forum, while describing the Foot Soldiers’ as non member of the Unity Forum, dismissed the allegations, saying they were playing politics of lies and mudslinging at a odd time.

Speaking after its meeting in Akure, Engr. Ralph Adetimehin, who spoke for the group, insisted that Senator Omogunwa has since submitted a sealed report to the Special Purpose Committee for its consideration as soon as the mood of the nation improves.

But the crisis in the Unity Forum deepened when Abraham, who is chairman of Governorship Aspirants in Unity Forum, released a communique, allegedly after a virtual meeting of some aspirants claiming that all the aspirants at the meeting agreed to support a candidate from Ondo North.

The virtual meeting was attended by 10 aspirants and the communique read that they were committed to the agreement of the forum to present only one aspirant that would contest the party gubernatorial primary election and that they have unanimously ceded the mandate to Ondo North Senatorial District.

“That therefore, the aspirant that will represent the Unity Forum should come from Ondo North. On this, we expect the aspirants from this district are expected to meet soon to amicably reach a consensus on their preference for the governorship candidate.”

The communique, sparked reaction from some aspirants who, in a counter-communique, accused Abraham of acting without authorisation.

They said: “The contents of the publication which was sponsored to purvey lies were never discussed. The Aspirants Forum did not raise, discuss or resolve on any of the grave allegations in the publication against the Unity Forum, its leadership and process during the online interaction.”

However, daughter of the late Chief Adekunle Ajasin, Jumoke Anifowose, who also attended the meeting, corroborated Abraham that the meeting agreed to cede the governorship to Ondo North. Jumoke and Governor Akeredolu hail from Owo in Ondo North.

But the intrigues were not over, as the unveiling of Olusola Oke as consensus candidate added fuel to fire. Olanusi, in a press statement, said Oke was picked in the report submitted by the committee.

Olanusi who also begged aggrieved members of the forum to accept Oke.

But Secretary of the forum, Dapo Adelegan, Professor Sola Ehindero, Deputy Senate Leader, Robert Ajayi Borofice have individually rejected the purported adoption of Oke.

Besides the allegation of corruption leveled against the leadership, concerns around zoning, mistrust among the aspirants and lack of support from outside the state raged as some chieftains have opted to play a neutral role in Ondo.

It was learnt that many of the aspirants, including the governor paid private visits to the national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whom allegedly assured that he would be neutral in the Ondo election because he wants to play the role of a father to all contestants.

While this situation was said to have weakened aspirants seeking endorsements from Abuja and elsewhere, another factor that struck at the core of the Forum is the dynamics of the geo-politics in the state, vis-a-vis the role expected from both PDP and APC leaders from Ondo South.

It was learnt that some politicians from Ondo South were mindful of allowing Akeredolu finish his second term in 2024 so that the seat will be zoned to them easily. For them, a governor replacing Akeredolu from the North is more likely to thwart their hopes of getting the seat after four years.

Nevertheless, the internal squabbles for the governor isn’t over yet as he is now faced with battling his deputy governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi who is reportedly working towards a deal with the National Working Committee (NWC) of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to be fielded as the party’s candidate.

It was learnt that the unfolding PDP/Ajayi deal became more evident after the APC started considering the indirect mode to pick its candidate for Ondo.

Akeredolu it was gathered had made up his mind to drop his deputy, Ajayi, as running mate from the 2020 race due to irreconcilable differences linked to betrayal of trust. In turn, Ajayi is said to have resolved to contest for the governorship with Akeredolu, hence his deal with the PDP.

But the PDP deal which is alleged to be discretely facilitated by two PDP governors (from North west and south south respectively) is expected to play out shortly after the APC NWC’s pronounces the indirect mode of primary for Ondo State.

It was gathered that the deputy Governor of Ondo has been meeting with the leadership of the PDP at all levels, including members of the PDP NWC in the last three weeks. For pundits, such acts of seeming disloyalty are rarely forgotten, as concerns over trust would repeatedly be an issue for the deputy governor.

However, a founding leader of the faction that later metamorphosed to the Unity Forum, Idowu Otetubi yesterday, declared support for the Ade Adetimehin led State Exco and Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

In spite of these, Akeredolu would have the task of defending his tenure in office, even though some pundits aver that President Muhammadu Buhari’s comments during a working visit to the state would seem like some sort of endorsement for him.

The President, besides commissioning the Ondo-Linyi industrial hub commended Akeredolu for being one of the first set of states to payment of the new minimum wage, noting ”It is gratifying to note that Ondo State is one of the first few states in Nigeria that have started implementing the New Minimum Wage.

”You have been able to achieve these feats in spite of limited available resources,” Buhari, who had earlier inaugurated the Ore Interchange Flyover on the Shagamu–Ore–Benin Expressway, stated.

Still, the governor will have the task of displaying other projects he has done in the state. For instance, according to the State’s Ministry of Works, the Akeredolu government is on record to have embarked upon and completed in three (3) years three times the number of roads the previous administration handled in eight (8) years.

Besides taking on the task of handling salary arrears he inherited from his predecessor, the governor would hope to project, how over 500 youths were employed into the State Internal Revenue Service and recruited over 300 medical officers, built over 850 public primary schools across the State, as well as raising the IGR of the state from a meager sum of N600Million / N700Million to N2billion in a month.

But it is not uhuru yet for him. He would continuously dispel accusations that he is has concentrated projects more in Owo, even though his supporters, like Richard Olatunde, have argued that “Aketi has refused to give special preference to his hometown, Owo in terms of government presence. Today, Akure, Idanre, Ore, Ikare and a host of others can boast of more government presence in terms of infrastructure than Owo. It suffices to state that Aketi is distributing the state’s wealth equally. He is entrenching the dividends of good governance in the three (3) senatorial districts of the State accordingly,” he said.

Olatunde adds, “One of the rare qualities missing in leadership in Africa is courage. Aketi has shown how courageous a leader can be. He has been tested and trusted. He displayed an uncommon courage on the issue of Amotekun to the awe and admiration of the entire southern region of the country. The same Aketi spoke against the Anti-social Media Bill and desecration of the court in Omoyele Sowore’s case. Only a man of steely courage will speak against an establishment he is privileged to be a member of. That is Aketi for you. His identity and nature as a pro-masses advocate is unchangeable.

“Another drab lie against him is, not running an inclusive government. These perennial accusers will not mention the complaints by die hard Aketi loyalists of how he gave out their positions to people from other camps. The truth is, Akeredolu has always been running an inclusive government.”