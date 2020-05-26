RoLAC Provides COVID-19 PPE For Sexual Assault Referral Centres

Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARCs) in 11 states of Nigeria have received Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) from the European Union (EU)-funded Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC) Programme to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The states are Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Enugu, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Lagos, Niger, Sokoto and Yobe. Other beneficiaries are service providers, which work in the area of sexual and gender-based violence including selected Family Support Units (FSUs) in police stations, Police Clinic, Abuja, and the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

RoLAC, in a statement issued at the weekend by its national programme manager, Mr Danladi Plang, said that the PPE distributed to the beneficiaries were hand gloves, hand sanitisers, surgical face masks, disinfectants and disposal aprons.

Plang said that the support also covered the provision of telephone airtime to enable the SARCs offer telephone counselling and follow up with victims of sexual assault.

The aim of the intervention, according to RoLAC, was to ensure sustained service delivery to victims of sexual assault during the COVID-19 breakout.

Plang said: “The current prevalence of COVID-19 has led to increase in cases of sexual and domestic violence and service providers such as Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARCs), established by British Council with support from the European Union to provide support services including medical assistance, counselling and initial legal assistance to victims of sexual assault are now struggling to continue providing these services to victims and survivors due to COVID-19 related challenges such as insufficient or lack of personal protective equipment (PPEs) like hand sanitisers, face masks, hand gloves, and the restriction of movement among others are likely to affect the operations of these service providers.”

According to him, experts have said that gender inequalities and violence against women and other vulnerable groups tend to increase during any type of crises or emergency situation.