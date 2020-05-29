Edo Discharges 11 More Patients, Clears 1159 Suspected Cases, Records Two More Deaths

The Edo State Government has announced the discharge of 11 more coronavirus (COVID-19) patients, who have tested negative for the virus and cleared from the state’s isolation centres to return to their families.

The state also recorded two more COVID-19-related deaths and exited 1159 suspected cases, including 340 Persons of Interest (POI) and 819 line-listed contacts that have completed the compulsory 14-day follow up and tested negative.

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, who disclosed this in a statement, commended the resilience, passion and commitment of health workers and other essential workers on the frontlines of the state government’s efforts at containing the pandemic.

Obaseki said, “We have discharged 11 COVID-19 patients from our isolation facilities. That makes it a total of 69 persons so far discharged in Edo. The number of deaths has, however, increased to 13. Our frontline workers have been remarkable this period. We appreciate them. Stay safe”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Patrick Okundia, while reassuring the state government’s commitment at curtailing the spread of the virus, noted that the remaining 158 active cases are being managed at various isolation centres in the state and are responding well to treatment.

The commissioner said the state has recorded 1982 suspected cases and 240 confirmed cases. The confirmed cases are spread across Oredo (120), Esan West (4), Egor (39), Ovia North East (21), Ikpoba-Okha (35), Uhunmwode (4), Etsako Central (1), Esan South East (1), Akoko-Edo (1), Esan Central (2), Ovia South West (2), Owan East (1), Esan North East (6) and Etsako West (3) Local Government Areas (LGAs).

Okundia added, “We urge you to comply with all government directives, aimed at ensuring the health and safety of all residents. Stay at home and observe social distancing and other precautionary measures against the spread of the disease, including regular handwashing with soap under running water, and use alcohol-based hand sanitisers.”