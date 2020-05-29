Lagos Assembly Begins Monitoring Of Land Dredging

BY FIDELIS UGBOMEH

Disturbed by illegal dredging activities in the state; the 7-Man Ad- Hoc Committee on dredging of Lagos State House of Assembly has commenced on site visits to inland dredging areas alongside officials of Ministry of Waterfront and Infrastructure.

The Committee inspected the dredging areas of Awoyaya areas of Ajah and met with representatives of Niirend Nigeria Limited, Rockstar Shelter Limited, Horlegin Resources Limited and Hon. Bayo Balogun Company in Old Bodije at Ibeju Lekki Local Government, to assess and evaluate the representation of their dredging conducts.

Hon. Victor Akande, Chairman of the Committee stated that National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) approved most of the sites in the area adding that many of them did not have permits for dredging and selling from the state government.

In addition to the Committee’s assessment, Akande noted that the roads leading to the dredging sites are in a state of dilapidation and are still in use despite their terrible state.

“Lagos is about to become a smart-city and we cannot have the roads in the communities in a deplorable state.” he lamented.

Mr. Fetus Olayemi, a resident of Awoyaya Community informed the Committee that the community leader had informed members of the community that dredging activities during lockdown would take place only at nights during the lockdown so as not to create discomfort.

One of the representatives of Uniquedros Limited, Mr. Femi Abebe who has been in the business of dredging since 1995 explained that “as dredgers, we have also had issues with the local touts in the area who continually harass dredgers for money thereby making the business environment stifling”

According to him, Nigerians had been replaced by foreigners in the dredging sector in the Awoyaya community.

The Committee thereafter invited the dredging companies to furnish the House with copies of their permits and other relevant documents for verification next week Wednesday.