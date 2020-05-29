Navy Donates Palliatives, PPEs, To Host Community In Lagos.

Nigerian Navy (NN) has donated palliatives and Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to the community of Imoore and Apapa under Ori-Ade Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Lagos.

The palliatives includes Rice, Beans, Noodles, seasonings including face masks for more than three hundred households in the community.

The donations were also in commemoration of its 64th anniversary celebration in Lagos.

His remarks while donating the items, Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Ibok- Ete Ibas said that the NN decided to donate the Palliatives and PPEs to the community as a way of supporting the federal government efforts in reaching out to the people owing to the impact of the COVID 19 Pandemic on the economy.

He stated that, Nigerian Navy decided to host this year celebration at a low key owing to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country and away to give back to the host community during this difficult time

Iba, who was represented by the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Nigerian Navy Western Naval Command, Apapa, Lagos, Rear Admiral Oladele Daji, led the team of other officers to the Palace of Alahun of Imoore and Apapa community, His Royal Majesty (HRM) Oba Taofeek Adegboye Awojo (III) said the Command decided to pick the community owing to the fact that the community is the host community to Navy town which is the largest Naval barrack in Nigeria

He said that, this year, the Naval headquarters decided that we should go to our host communities to reach out to them and that’s why we decided to choose Imoore and Apapa community.

“We identify this community based on three things, first, is that Imoore is our host community, secondly we chose Imoore because of the terrain of the community, we know, getting supply here maybe difficult and the cost of goods maybe higher here and we are not oblivious of this, so we decided to reach out to the less privilege in the community”

Meanwhile, he urged the community resident to look at these Palliatives and PPE in the spirit of together and oneness.

The FOC, however commended the Oba for ensuring that the community adhere to the government directive on the use of nose masks and social distancing, while urging the community to adhere strictly to proper hygiene

“We are indeed very pleased to note that the community is adhering to the use of nose masks and social distancing”

“We urge the community to take the issue of hygiene more seriously” he said.

Appreciating the command HRM, Oba Taofeeq Adegboye Awojo (III) commended the efforts of the command in reaching out to the community stating that such gesture to the community would be first of it’s kind and urged other well to do in the society to emulate the Nigerian Navy by given back to the community

“I am pleased to welcome you to Imoore community, because for the past year since Imoore have been existing, what is happening here has never happened before”

“We thanked the Nigerian Navy for supporting the government in given of Palliatives to the community we are indeed grateful and we hope that this gesture will be emulated by other well to do in the society”.