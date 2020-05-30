Almajiri: Human Rights Commission Calls For Programme Of Action

Following recent developments regarding the relocation of Almajirai across the country, necessitated by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Human Rights Commission has called for the development and implementation of a program of action by Northern states governments to permanently address the challenges posed by the Almajiri system to children and the larger society.

In an Advisory issued in Abuja and signed by the executive secretary of the Commission, Mr Tony Ojukwu, the commission, noted that the “Almajirai are exposed to increased vulnerabilities and risks, including death, trafficking, kidnapping, drug use and addiction, recruitment into terrorism, violent crimes, sexual and other forms of assault, and forced/child marriages.”

The commission further noted that the Almajirai suffer multiple violations of human rights, which go contrary to the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria, the Child Rights Act, the Child Rights Laws (applicable to some states), Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child (ACRWC), and other international human rights instruments relating to the protection of the rights of the child.

He called on Northern states governments to develop a multi-sectoral program of action for the transfer, return and rehabilitation of Almajirai, and advised that major step towards achieving this will be an obligation on the part of affected states to put in place financial, institutional and programmatic frameworks to urgently address the needs of the these children.