AMAC Chair Donates 3 Months Salary In Fight Against Covid-19

By Blessing Bature, Abuja
The executive chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council, Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido, has announced the donation of His 3-months’ salary from April to June 2020, in order to reduce the wage bill of the council, in view of the effect of COVID-19 on the economy.

The chairman made this announcement during the mentorship and motivational programme organised by the council for its management staff.

Candido stated that his 100% salary for the 3 months would go to the council’s treasury, adding that these would strengthen and stimulate the economy of the council in this pandemic.

Similarly, the chairman has also directed 10% cut in the salary of his statutory cabinet members for the 3 months period as sacrifice for this course, while the non statutory members are to have 5% cut in their salary accordingly, for the period.
Recall that the executive chairman, on assumption of office in 2016, had relinquished 50% of his monthly salary for welfare of widows/orphans, and the aged. The monthly welfare scheme has been on since 2016 till date, but would be suspended for this 3 months to be resumed by July after this period.

Blessing Bature, Abuja
