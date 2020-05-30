Ayade Seeks FG’s Assistance On Covid-19 Prevention

The Cross River State government, on Friday, in Calabar, charged the federal government, the Ministry of Health and the National Centre For Disease Control NCDC to assist the state in the intensification of the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

The state government also urged the NCDC to see prevention of the virus as a major preoccupation.

The state commissioner for health and chairman COVID-19 Taskforce Response Team, Dr. Betta Edu, dropped the charge during a press briefing, where she gave an update on the journey so far since the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Edu stated that with the assistance, the state would be on vantage position to keep the spread of the pandemic into the state at bay.

The COVID-19 Taskforce chairman maintained that since the outbreak of the pandemic, the state Ministry of Health, under her watch, has trained about 400 workers in the Health sector, with some posted to work at the isolation centres and others posted to do surveillance at the local government areas.

The COVID-19 Taskforce chairman lamented that it has become so common nowadays to see patients who have not even proven positive to Coronavirus pandemic being abandoned by the health workers, because of the suspicion that the patients were positive of the virus, even when test had not been carried out to ascertain the health status of the patient.

“Malaria is still killing people, diabetes, high blood pressure, HIV/AIDs, thousands are still dying of these diseases; no one is mystifying it the way done to Coronavirus.

Edu called on those in the medical profession to rise up to the occasion rather than abandoning patients to die.