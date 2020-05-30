Ayade’s Industrialization Initiative, Policy Hailed

An NGO operating in Cross River State under the auspices of Ben Akak Foundation Saturday extolled the virtues of Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River State’s over the Governor’s industrialization initiative which has taken many unemployed youths from the streets.

President of the Foundation, Sir Ben Akak, made commendation in Calabar while reacting to insinuations from the Governor’s critics that the Governor is yet to record any stride from the period he came on board as Governor of the state.

Akak stressed that five years ago when the Governor conceived of daring to pilot the affairs of the state himself and critics of Ayade felt Ayade was stepping his feet into a pair of shoes that were bigger than his legs.

He said that unknown to them that Ayade had the requisite capacity to steer the ship of the state to the other bank of the river.

The foundation’s helmsman stressed, “With the kind of factories he had put on ground, to me Ayade is among the sons and daughters of the state that knows all that was needed to be done to take the state out from the poverty situation which it has been.

“For him to embark on the industrialization drive, with all amount of vigor, it means before his tenure elapsed, a lot will be achieved.

Akak stated that his eulogy to Gov. Ayade is done in to encourage Ayade to do more after 29 May which is a democracy day.

The NGO boss maintained that the Governor’s industrialization initiative is capable of taking the state to enviable heights in the decades to come as many who become gainful employed in the state Garment factory, ultra-modern cocoa processing factory in Ikom, and in factories like the Rice Processing factory in Yala and others adding that with employment poverty will become a thing of the past in decades to come.

He said that with the industrialization, a lot of value had been added in the economies of many families residing in the state.

“The resultant effects of the myriads of industries spread across the 18 LGAs of the State are the jobs created for Cross Riverians.

“The revenues that will be injected into the State coffers as the years goes by and as those industries gain momentum, sooner than expected, the State will gradually be decoupled from its overdependence on the Federal Allocation”. He said.

It the reasons why your predecessor Senator Liyel Imoke extolled your virtues while you were to be sworn into office five years ago to mount the seat of Governor where he said Ayade and his deputy Prof. Ivara Edu are the right pair of hands to steer the ship of the State out of troubled times…”