Confusion As Obaseki’s Loyalist Join Edo Guber Race

As the build-up to the 2020 gubernatorial election in Edo state increases, tension heightened in the camp of Governor Godwin Obaseki as one of his core loyalist, Hon Matthew Iduoriyekewen has thrown his hat in the ring to contest Edo 2020 Governorship election.

The former lawmaker prior to his purchase of expression of interest form in Abuja had told LEADERSHIP penultimate that Obaseki will win the primaries and the Governorship election clean and square.

Iduoriyekemwen joined the APC from the PDP in 2018 when he declared that he was joining the party because the Governor was building the biggest park and modular refinery in his Ikpoba Okha local government area.

Honourable Iduoriyekemwen is a strong supporter of Governor Obaseki until yesterday when he proceeded to pick the gubernatorial form, a move considered as unhealthy for the chances of the governor.

Governor Obaseki, Pastor Ize-Iyamu and Iduoriyekemwen will now slug it out at the APC primaries predicted to be very dicey for incumbent Governor Obaseki because of the huge outcry against his policies in the state.

Governor Obaseki has severally boasted that his second term bid was not negotiable, which have not gone down well with many party members in the state. On several fronts, they have accused him of abandoning governance, leading to a no-show performance in the past three years of his administration in infrastructure development.

The report of Iduoriyekemwen joining the gubernatorial race was received with shock, as it formed topic of discussion among members of the governor’s camp in small groups, within and outside government house, Benin City.

The speculation giving room for the discontent was that since the governor has perfected his plans to join the PDP, Iduoriyekemwen is his own way of resisting decamping with the governor, was to join the race and probably come out as the dark horse in the primaries.

“It is obvious that Iduoriyekemwen does not want to follow the governor to PDP,” said one of his followers who pleaded for anonymity.

However in an interview Iduoriyekemwen declared that “Edo state and its people deserve more than the tension we have put our people through just because we want to serve”.

Asked why it took him this long to enter into the race, the APC Governorship hopeful said he “has not picked the form for the sake of it but that he needed to consult widely with relevant stakeholders on all sides, in Edo, Nigeria and in diaspora as growing Edo state is not a prerogative of an individual but the collectivity of all Edo sons and daughters.”

“Am not in the race to add to the ongoing crisis in the party but to stabilize the party and to show to the world that Edo state has competent and better people than what we have been seeing and are been told” said Iduoriyekemwen”.