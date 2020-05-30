Delta Monarch Commends ‘Ubulu-Uku USA’ Over COVID-19 Palliative

The Obi of Ubulu Uku, Obi Chukwuka Noah Akaeze I, has commended Ubulu-Uku USA (UUU) for the provision of 180 bags of rice to the people of Ubulu-Uku community in Aniocha South part of Delta State.

Ubulu-Uku USA is an association of Ubulu Uku natives residing in the United States of America.

The group had on 30th May, 2020, donated 180 bags of rice to the people of Ubulu Uku community to cushion the effects of the covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the presentation of the food items in Ubulu-Uku, Obi Akaeze 1, said he was impressed with what Ubulu-Uku USA has done.

The monarch who was represented by Mr Chuks Obazei said he was happy for such laudable initiative, advising other organisations to learn from Ubulu-Uku USA.

According to him, what UUU has done, has given him the confidence, that Ubulu Uku will be united once again.

“You know, what UUU has done is very significant. Ubulu has been in loggerheads for sometime due to certain issues. But with what UUU has done. I think there is hope for us once again.

During the presentation, the 180 bags of rice were distributed to all the village heads, for onward delivery to the 19 major quarters in the town.

Speaking at the palliative distribution in the town, president of UUU, Mr Michael Eboka said that the 180 bags of rice palliative was a way to show their support and encouragement during stay at home order directive given by the government due to Covid-19.

Eboka acknowledged that the period was a challenging time around the globe and that was why, UUU decided to do their little bit in order to lessen the burden for the community.

Mr Eboka who advised that the gift should get to he most vulnerable and less privileged in the community charged other social groups home and abroad, to join his association in addressing some of the on-going pressing issues in the community and surrounding areas.

The UUU president commended the vigilante groups for their efforts in securing the community, stressing that his group will leave no stones unturned in searching for meaningful ways to support their efforts on ground.

Appealing for cooperation in the areas of community development, Eboka advised “we also would like to recognize and applaud the efforts of all those who have already provided palliatives so far and at the same time we appeal to our other brothers and sisters to continue to assist our struggling town by delivering meaningful projects to our community”.

Representative of Isho Quarters, Dr Michael Ezenwani expressed happiness for the palliative initiative, stating that UUU has set the pace for others to follow.

President of Agbonta Youths, Mr Ephraim Okoh also commended Ubulu-Uku USA, advising other associations to borrow a leaf from them.

Mr Okoh said “when I was coming here, I was expecting something else but what I saw was marvelous. It is departure from the usual political jamboree. Things were done very well and accordingly. I appreciate UUU”.

Sunday Usifo of Onicha Okpe, appreciated the palliative, saying that Ubulu will turn to a better place if others can go by the way of Ubulu-Uku USA.

To Awulu Masha who represented Ogbeofu quarters, Ubulu USA has demonstrated true love to her people.

Mr Masha who appreciated the gesture said that giving back to the community.

Ubulu-Uku USA came into existence in 2004 when a group of Ubulu Uku illustrious sons and daughters in America came together in Dallas

The association, since inception, has been at the forefront of major developmental projects in the town. Between 2005 and 2007 the group completed a classroom building project with the sum of over N15 million Naira at Anglican Grammar School Ubulu-Uku. They followed up that project with another one in 2013 where they distributed school bag packs to all the secondary school pupils in Ubulu-Uku.

In 2017/2018 Ubulu-Uku USA (UUU) Association members cobbled up funds through various fund raising initiatives to provide electricity to the Ubulu-Uku Government General Hospital which to this date continues to be the only source of electricity supply to the hospital. In doing that, they supplied brand new high powered Transformer(s) and also connected the hospital to the National 33 KVA grid to ensure that, as long as Abuja has light, that there will be light at the hospital.

This approach, according to Eboka was due to the importance and value Ubulu Uku USA places on Ubulu Uku community healthcare needs and general well being.

Another important project UUU accomplished is in the area of education where the association entered into the sponsoring of an indigene, Ms. Nancy Odinakachukwu) to a four year scholarship educational award at University of Benin.

“We are happy to report that we have already provided full tuition and boarding to the tune of N200,000.00 naira over the last two years and Gods willing, we hope to provide assistance for the next two years to ensure she graduates successfully at a total cost of N400,000.00 Naira. We are pledging to continue to identify promising your adults within our home community to offer more scholarships in the future”, Eboka stated.