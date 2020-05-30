Edo 2020: Direct or Indirect Primary, Let There Be Fairness – Idahosa

In Edo , state we don’t care if it is direct primary or indirect. What we are saying is the fairness Chief Charles Idahosa, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State in this
interview speaks on the controversy trailing the mode of primary election to be adopted in selecting the APC governorship candidate in the state.
As one of the major stakeholders in the state, what is your position on the thorny
issue of primary in Edo APC?
On the issue of direct or indirect
primary, it is very clear that primary
is a domestic issue of a political party.
There is a Supreme Court judgment
on that. I think Oshiomhole is just
out to do a lot of destruction just like
he did in Zamfara and other states.
What surprises me most is that
all the leaders of the party are just
waiting for him to destroy the fabrics
of the democracy of APC. Why they
are doing that, I don’t know.
When people try to change story
to suit them, it is very painful.
Everybody is aware that on the
issue of Edo state, Oshiomhole is
a principal actor, in fact, he is an
interested party in this matter. He
wants Obaseki out at all cost even
though the wider majority believes
that the governor has performed
well. Oshiomhole was governor in
Edo state when Obaseki contested
the governorship primary in 2016.
The method used was indirect
primary and it was held at the Ogbeh
stadium, supervised by Oshiomhole
himself. I remembered then that the
people with Oshiomhole now were
abusing him, telling him that he
was influencing the outcome of the
primary because he wanted Obaseki
to win.
There was no COVID-19 then
but he used indirect primary. Why
he is now calling for direct primary
at a time we are all trying to stop
the spread of coronavirus in the
state? Odigie-Oyegun has spoken
and he advised that Oshiomhole
should excuse himself. As national
chairman of the party, Oyegun
never supported Obaseki but he did
not interfere in the process; he did
not disturb Oshiomhole from doing
whatever he wanted to do then. So,
what is it that is so special about
Oshiomhole that nobody wants to
stop him?
There are insinuations that
Governor Obaseki and those
loyal to him are afraid of direct
primary which is why they
are against it. How will you
respond to that?
In Edo state, we don’t care if it
is direct primary or indirect. What
we are saying is the fairness. If
Oshiomhole is involved whether
direct or indirect, there is going
to be problem because he is bias
and he is a major part of the crisis
rocking Edo APC today. He should
explain to the world, how did he
bring Obaseki in as APC candidate
in 2016. Was it not through ind Now, he wants all of us
to go and crowd ourselves in all
our local governments just because
he wanted Obaseki out at all cost?
The reason why he is insisting
on direct primary is because it is
very easy to manipulate. I have a
very good example. I contested
the governorship primary with
Oshiomhole in 2007. He was barely
10 days old in the Action Congress
(AC) then and I defeated him hands
down. But what happened? They
changed the result. These were
results you bring from different
locations so it is very easy for the
people at the party headquarters
to change it. Those who did the
injustice are alive and they have
apologised to me.
What gives you the impression
that Oshiomhole will not
be fair in supervising the
primary?
The situation has been revealed to
us by the Deputy National Chairman
(North), Lawal Shuaibu who said last
week that Oshiomhole personally
constituted both the screening
committees for the governorship
and senatorial elections, as well as
the final appeals committee, all in
violation of the extant constitutional
provisions of the party vesting the
power in NEC. He said Oshiomhole
also made himself the chairman of
the appeals committee so that he
can have the final say. I repeat, we
are not afraid of direct or indirect
primary, but we are concerned about
fairness. If Oshiomhole is allowed
to be a judge in his own case, there
will be no fairness. That is all we are
saying. Oshiomhole should excuse
himself from the primary in order
to ensure justice and fairness. That
is our position. We will not fold
our hands and allow Edo go to the
opposition like Oshiomhole is doing.
That was how Oshiomhole harassed
Governor Samuel Ortom until the
man left APC and contested under
PDP. Today, he remains the governor
of Benue under PDP platform. Is
that what a national chairman who
knows his onions be wishing for? We
are tired of Oshiomhole’s lies and
deceptive antics. Few days ago, he was
asked what his problem with Obaseki
was; he said he has no problem with
the governor and he only want him
to carry everybody along. Meanwhile,
he was busy organising mock primary
that later resulted in violence.
As a former governor, he is not
concerned about assisting the Edo
state government in finding solution
to COVID-19 pandemic in the state,
all he is concerned with how to
deny Obaseki a second term.
We are waiting for him. Let’s see how that is going to be possible. The insinuation
out there is that Oshiomhole is doing
all this not just because of Obaseki
but he and some few people want
to kill APC in the South-South and
weaken it so that the party dies when
President Bu¬hari is leaving and then
they will float a new political party.
I am one of the founding fathers of
this party from AC, so I know what is
going on.
If Oshiomhole used indirect
primary to produce Obaseki
then like you said, why do you
think he is insisting on direct
primary now?
When you see a man that lies from
both sides of his mouth with ease,
then that man cannot be trusted. I
have always said that Oshiomhole
is not competent to be a national
chairman of a political party and
he has proven me right on many
occasions that he is unfit to lead this
party or any other party.
I was ashamed of him as his
former Political Adviser when he
was lying on national television
recently. When the reporter asked
him about his opinion on the Bill
in the House of Representatives
barring Nigerians from going abroad
for medical treatment, Oshiomhole
replied that he is in support of the
Bill.
The reporter then asked him
‘Have you ever travelled abroad for
medical treatment’?
Oshiomhole said ‘No’. When the reporter probed him
further, he now capitulated and said
‘yes’.
We know Oshiomhole very well.
As a governor of Edo state, he was
going abroad for medical treatment.
By that Oshiomhole was indirectly
indicting President Buhari knowing
full well that the President, during
his first term was away for almost
seven months on health issue. When
Oshiomhole’s mother fell in a mosque,
he took her abroad for treatment.
Oshiomhole then ordered his Special
Assistant on Protocol, John Akhigbe
who is now the Chairman of Etsako
Central Local Government Area
to go and stay in a nearby hotel to
watch over his mother who was being
treated in a private hospital.
Her mother who only fell in a mosque;
whose legs were not broken, stayed in
the hospital for months.
When I heard the mother was in
London, I called Oshiomhole and I
told him I will be going to London. He
said I should call Akhigbe to give me
the name of the hospital and I went
there to visit the woman.
But this same man sat on national television,
lying to Nigerians that he has never
gone for treatment abroad when his
mother who only fell went to London
to go and relax with Edo people’s
money. Here is a man that has been
indicted on the fraud he perpetrated
on the Edo Specialist Hospital project
in Benin. He goes into the party secretariat with few of his loyalists
who called themselves NWC and they
said they have taken decision. We are
waiting for the official announcement
in Edo so that we know what to do. All
he busies himself with from morning
till night is how to remove a governor
who is performing to the admiration
of all. We are not going to allow him have his way.