Edo 2020: Direct or Indirect Primary, Let There Be Fairness – Idahosa

In Edo , state we don’t care if it is direct primary or indirect. What we are saying is the fairness Chief Charles Idahosa, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State in this

interview speaks on the controversy trailing the mode of primary election to be adopted in selecting the APC governorship candidate in the state.

As one of the major stakeholders in the state, what is your position on the thorny

issue of primary in Edo APC?

On the issue of direct or indirect

primary, it is very clear that primary

is a domestic issue of a political party.

There is a Supreme Court judgment

on that. I think Oshiomhole is just

out to do a lot of destruction just like

he did in Zamfara and other states.

What surprises me most is that

all the leaders of the party are just

waiting for him to destroy the fabrics

of the democracy of APC. Why they

are doing that, I don’t know.

When people try to change story

to suit them, it is very painful.

Everybody is aware that on the

issue of Edo state, Oshiomhole is

a principal actor, in fact, he is an

interested party in this matter. He

wants Obaseki out at all cost even

though the wider majority believes

that the governor has performed

well. Oshiomhole was governor in

Edo state when Obaseki contested

the governorship primary in 2016.

The method used was indirect

primary and it was held at the Ogbeh

stadium, supervised by Oshiomhole

himself. I remembered then that the

people with Oshiomhole now were

abusing him, telling him that he

was influencing the outcome of the

primary because he wanted Obaseki

to win.

There was no COVID-19 then

but he used indirect primary. Why

he is now calling for direct primary

at a time we are all trying to stop

the spread of coronavirus in the

state? Odigie-Oyegun has spoken

and he advised that Oshiomhole

should excuse himself. As national

chairman of the party, Oyegun

never supported Obaseki but he did

not interfere in the process; he did

not disturb Oshiomhole from doing

whatever he wanted to do then. So,

what is it that is so special about

Oshiomhole that nobody wants to

stop him?

There are insinuations that

Governor Obaseki and those

loyal to him are afraid of direct

primary which is why they

are against it. How will you

respond to that?

In Edo state, we don’t care if it

is direct primary or indirect. What

we are saying is the fairness. If

Oshiomhole is involved whether

direct or indirect, there is going

to be problem because he is bias

and he is a major part of the crisis

rocking Edo APC today. He should

explain to the world, how did he

bring Obaseki in as APC candidate

in 2016. Was it not through ind Now, he wants all of us

to go and crowd ourselves in all

our local governments just because

he wanted Obaseki out at all cost?

The reason why he is insisting

on direct primary is because it is

very easy to manipulate. I have a

very good example. I contested

the governorship primary with

Oshiomhole in 2007. He was barely

10 days old in the Action Congress

(AC) then and I defeated him hands

down. But what happened? They

changed the result. These were

results you bring from different

locations so it is very easy for the

people at the party headquarters

to change it. Those who did the

injustice are alive and they have

apologised to me.

What gives you the impression

that Oshiomhole will not

be fair in supervising the

primary?

The situation has been revealed to

us by the Deputy National Chairman

(North), Lawal Shuaibu who said last

week that Oshiomhole personally

constituted both the screening

committees for the governorship

and senatorial elections, as well as

the final appeals committee, all in

violation of the extant constitutional

provisions of the party vesting the

power in NEC. He said Oshiomhole

also made himself the chairman of

the appeals committee so that he

can have the final say. I repeat, we

are not afraid of direct or indirect

primary, but we are concerned about

fairness. If Oshiomhole is allowed

to be a judge in his own case, there

will be no fairness. That is all we are

saying. Oshiomhole should excuse

himself from the primary in order

to ensure justice and fairness. That

is our position. We will not fold

our hands and allow Edo go to the

opposition like Oshiomhole is doing.

That was how Oshiomhole harassed

Governor Samuel Ortom until the

man left APC and contested under

PDP. Today, he remains the governor

of Benue under PDP platform. Is

that what a national chairman who

knows his onions be wishing for? We

are tired of Oshiomhole’s lies and

deceptive antics. Few days ago, he was

asked what his problem with Obaseki

was; he said he has no problem with

the governor and he only want him

to carry everybody along. Meanwhile,

he was busy organising mock primary

that later resulted in violence.

As a former governor, he is not

concerned about assisting the Edo

state government in finding solution

to COVID-19 pandemic in the state,

all he is concerned with how to

deny Obaseki a second term.

We are waiting for him. Let’s see how that is going to be possible. The insinuation

out there is that Oshiomhole is doing

all this not just because of Obaseki

but he and some few people want

to kill APC in the South-South and

weaken it so that the party dies when

President Bu¬hari is leaving and then

they will float a new political party.

I am one of the founding fathers of

this party from AC, so I know what is

going on.

If Oshiomhole used indirect

primary to produce Obaseki

then like you said, why do you

think he is insisting on direct

primary now?

When you see a man that lies from

both sides of his mouth with ease,

then that man cannot be trusted. I

have always said that Oshiomhole

is not competent to be a national

chairman of a political party and

he has proven me right on many

occasions that he is unfit to lead this

party or any other party.

I was ashamed of him as his

former Political Adviser when he

was lying on national television

recently. When the reporter asked

him about his opinion on the Bill

in the House of Representatives

barring Nigerians from going abroad

for medical treatment, Oshiomhole

replied that he is in support of the

Bill.

The reporter then asked him

‘Have you ever travelled abroad for

medical treatment’?

Oshiomhole said ‘No’. When the reporter probed him

further, he now capitulated and said

‘yes’.

We know Oshiomhole very well.

As a governor of Edo state, he was

going abroad for medical treatment.

By that Oshiomhole was indirectly

indicting President Buhari knowing

full well that the President, during

his first term was away for almost

seven months on health issue. When

Oshiomhole’s mother fell in a mosque,

he took her abroad for treatment.

Oshiomhole then ordered his Special

Assistant on Protocol, John Akhigbe

who is now the Chairman of Etsako

Central Local Government Area

to go and stay in a nearby hotel to

watch over his mother who was being

treated in a private hospital.

Her mother who only fell in a mosque;

whose legs were not broken, stayed in

the hospital for months.

When I heard the mother was in

London, I called Oshiomhole and I

told him I will be going to London. He

said I should call Akhigbe to give me

the name of the hospital and I went

there to visit the woman.

But this same man sat on national television,

lying to Nigerians that he has never

gone for treatment abroad when his

mother who only fell went to London

to go and relax with Edo people’s

money. Here is a man that has been

indicted on the fraud he perpetrated

on the Edo Specialist Hospital project

in Benin. He goes into the party secretariat with few of his loyalists

who called themselves NWC and they

said they have taken decision. We are

waiting for the official announcement

in Edo so that we know what to do. All

he busies himself with from morning

till night is how to remove a governor

who is performing to the admiration

of all. We are not going to allow him have his way.