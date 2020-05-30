Leadership NewsPaper
FG Special Public Works Programme Commendable – CSO

By Anthony Ada Abraham

A civil society organization, The Generational Citizens for Better Leadership Initiative in Abuja, has commended the federal government on the  Special Public Works Programme in the Rural Areas.

In a press statement signed by it’s spokesperson, Mohammed Basah said indeed the programme is a welcome development and very timely considering the times we are in the country, this goes to show that the Mr. President is truly committed to lifting ordinary Nigerians out of poverty he said.

He went further to say The Generational Citizens for Better Leadership Initiative will be mobilizing its members across the states to ensure that when the program begins it succeeds.

The program is one of the biggest social intervention schemes to be carried out within a short period of time by any government in the history of Nigeria.

The youths will be engaged in the clearing of drainages, sweeping markets, road maintenance, traffic control, and cleaning of public infrastructures like health centers and schools. The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo (SAN), said this at a news conference on Thursday in Abuja.

The Special Public Works Programme is domiciled in the National Directorate of Employment for implementation and is expected to take off in October.

The minister said it was part of an effort of by the Buhari-led administration to mitigate lack of job opportunities in the rural areas through a short-term engagement of 1,000 unemployed persons per local government area for a period of three months.

The Generational Citizens for Better Leadership Initiative called on Nigerians to support the programme.

 

