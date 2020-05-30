NSCDC Arrests 2 Ebonyi Gov’t Officials Over Vandalism

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested two staff of the Ebonyi Ministry of Environment over alleged vandalism of installation items at the state Pulverisation plant.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Lucy Samu disclosed this to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abakaliki.

Samu said that both suspects were in the NSCDC’s custody.

He said both suspects were from Amagu community and Inyimegu community both in Ikwo Local Government Area of the state.

“The items recovered from them include 10 full lengths of 16 mm iron rods and 30 pieces of foundation bolt used in the pulverisation plant.

“They were arrested while using a state government vehicle for the act,’’ she said.

The commandant said the duo were arrested by officers of the corps who were guarding the plant.

“I am happy that my officers have been vindicated as they were being accused of vandalising equipment at the pulverisation plant.

“I want to advise workers attached to the state government’s installations to desist from such acts as it impedes the governor’s efforts to develop the state,’’ she said.

One of the suspects (name withheld) told NAN that he did not intend to steal the items when caught by the NSCDC officers.

“I am in charge and take records of all items used for work at the plant.

“The iron rods and bolts are not currently being used for work at the plant and I arranged to take them back to the office in case the store-keeper asks me for the record.

“How then can I steal items that I am in charge of and will be called upon to give record,’’ the suspect said.

Chief Emmanuel Uguru, the State Commissioner for Environment told NAN that he was yet to be officially briefed about the matter.

“This is the truth I cannot say presently, and I will inform you more whenever I am officially briefed,’’ he said.

Mr Philip Eworo, the Special Assistant (SA) to the Governor on Pulverisation Plant did not reply to several telephone calls and text messages sent to him by the NAN correspondent. (NAN)