Para Powerlifting: Former World Champ, Nwosu Buried In Imo, Eulogised

By Olawale Ayeni

The remains of the former world Para powerlifting champion and Paralympic gold medalist Ndidi Nwosu was finally laid to rest on Friday at Umuoba Orlu in Imo State amidst tears from family members and supporters.

Nwosu who also won gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia died March 1, 2020, after a protracted illness, survived by her husband Ikechukwu Nwosu and two children. She was aged 43.

According to the Wife of the President Mrs Aisha Buhari, who represented by Enugu state deputy governor, Mrs Cecelia Ezeilo at the burial said the first lady’s foundation will assist the family of the diseased.

Mrs Ezeilo who is also a patron of the Nigeria Para Lifting federation also commended Mrs Aisha Buhari for her support to special citizens in the country.

‘’The First Lady has promised that under here pet project, assured the family of late Ndidi, that the two children will be properly taken good care off’’.

‘’Ndidi is a great Nigeria who has done us proud, she came home with a lot of gold medals, am only asking God to take care of the little children and the old mother, it not normal that we bury our children but am asking God to console the old woman’’.

The Imo state government represented by the state director of sports Mrs Chizotan Aritola said the death of Mrs Nwosu has cast a sad moment to the sports community where she was a shining star and prayed to God to grant her rest.

‘’Ndidi’s death is a sad one for the Nigerian sports family, we all know that Ndidi study Accountancy but sports brought her in front of the world’’.

‘’Ndidi paid her duties as far as sports is concerned, the Imo state Governor Senator Hope Uzodinma, has promised that Ndidi achievement in the sports sector will never be forgotten in the history of Imo state’’.

On her part, former president of the Nigeria Para Lifting federation, Ms Queen Uboh who organized the burial, base in Canada was represented by Mr Frank Ossri, eulogised Mrs Nwosu for the great achievement she recorded while here on earth said the federation and Nigeria will miss her service.

‘’The news of Ndidi’s death was a great shock to the Nigeria para powerlifting federation and the world at large, but knowing that you are a woman of inestimable value and good character, we are comforted that your absent in this world is present with God in the bosoms of Abraham. We love you, may you continue to Rest In Peace’’.

Some of her colleague at the burial described late Ndidi as patriotic and dedicated to work

According to Mrs Lover Obije MON, ‘’we are saddened by the death of Ndidi, she was a loving, very dedicated to working and caring woman, we are missing her already’’.

The coach of Imo state para powerlifting association, Edith Ukaegbu said ‘’Ndidi was a hardworking and obedience woman, a goal getter, whatever she wants, she gets it done. I pray that God will grant the family the fortitude to bear the great lost’’.

‘’I want to thank the Cecilia Ezeilo and the former president of the Nigerian Para powerlifting federation Ms Queen Uboh who contributed a lot for the burial, I also thanked the board members and all the Para powerlifting athletes for their support’’.

Enugu state Para powerlifter head coach, Nnaji Victoria, MON said, ’’ as we read in the tribute today, Ndidi is one person that we can never forget in life because Ndidi is one athlete that never had any conflict with anyone, she is an easy-going person who dedicated herself in sports’’.

‘’When she got injured so many people thought she was not going to recover but she surprised everybody in 2015, came into the tryouts and defeated everybody in her class and won the class. I will miss her a lot’’.

‘’I want to thank Ms Queen Uboh, she is a mother indeed, for organizing a befitting burial for Ndidi, which has never happened in the history of burying a para-athlete’’.