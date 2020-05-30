Leadership NewsPaper
PMB Mourns Ex- NNPC GMD, Baru

By By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah
President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with family, friends and professional colleagues of former Group Managing Director of  Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Maikanti Kachalla Baru.

The President in a statement by his special adviser media, Femi Adesina also commiserated with government and people of Bauchi State, management and staff of NNPC over the passing of the former GMD, who worked very hard to initiate reforms in virtually all departments of the of the corporation, bringing it up to speed with global trends and best practices.

President Buhari acknowledged  Dr Baru’s contributions to ensuring stability in the oil sector in Nigeria, with a more guaranteed supply and predictable price regime that weakened unscrupulous parallel marketers, especially during  festive seasons.

The President prayed that the almighty God will receive the soul of the departed, grant eternal rest, and comfort all who mourn him.

