Suspension: Sen. Hunkuyi, 6 Others Secure Court Order Against PDP

Senator Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi and 6 others have secured a restraining Order against their suspension, among other prayers against the Kaduna State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and 9 others.

It would be recalled that the State Working Committee (SWC) issued a suspension on Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, Dr Mato Dogara (Lere local government) Ibrahim Lazuru (Lere local government) Dr John Danfulani (Kachia local government) Lawal Imam Adamu (Soba local government) Ubale Salmanduna (Zaria local government) Hon. Hashim Garba (Kubau local government) over alleged anti-party activities.

The suspended members, however, challenged their suspension in a suit KDH/Kaf/09/2020 filed at the High Court of Justice, Kaduna State, Kafanchan division, against the PDP. Kaduna State PDP caretaker committee and all the members of the disciplinary committee members, sought an Order of interim injunction restraining the defendants, their privies, agents, officers under them and any other persons and, or members of the party from inviting, directing or taking any decisions affecting the plaintiffs/applicants in any way or manner pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

The plaintiffs also sought an order restraining the defendants from forming any committee in regards to the Kaduna State wards congress elections said to have taken place on the 14/03/2020 pending the determination of the Motion on Notice.

It further sought a restraining order directing the defendants to withdraw all letters of suspension issued to the applicants pending determination of the suit, and also an Order suspending the appointment of the defendants as caretaker committee members pending the hearing and determination of Motion on Notice.

All the Motion ex-parte dated 20/05/2020 by J.H. Dacep Esq and I.B. Ahmed Esq was granted as prayed by Honourable Justice S.S. Daka.

The matter has been adjourned to 3rd June 2020 for hearing.