Bandits, Terrorists In Disarray As NAF Sustains Air Operations

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) intensified airstrike against bandits and other criminal elements across the country, has continued to yield results with the destruction of bandits, terrorist hideouts as well as their logistic bases, TARKAA DAVID reports.

As part of efforts to purge the nation of all forms of criminality, the nation’s Armed Forces recently launched an onslaught against terrorists in the Northeast and armed bandits in the Nortwest as well as other criminal elements across the country with air bombardments and surveillance. These efforts according to security experts have raised worries about a spillover of bandits to other states following the successes recorded so far in the states.

The military authority being aware of worries from some quarters in the Northwest and Northcentral parts of the country, has stepped up efforts to surveillance in line with international best practices to avert such occurrences.

These measures include constant aerial surveillance and deployment of NAF troops to anticipated areas to halt fleeing bandits.

“To address this specifically, all current operations are in synergy with the ongoing operations in the North West to tackle interstate movement of armed bandits and other criminals within the North West and North Central zones. In addition, air assets have been deployed to cover Kaduna, Niger, Nasarawa and Kogi States.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria is totally committed to tackling all the security challenges in the country until normalcy is restored. Hence, the public is requested to continue to provide credible information to the Nigerian Military,” the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar said.

Speaking during an operational visit to one of the facilities, Air Marshal Abubakar assured that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) will sustain the aerial onslaught against armed bandits, whilst continuing to provide adequate support to sister services and other security agencies to ensure the success of ongoing anti-banditry operations aimed at restoring peace to troubled parts of the Northwest and Northcentral states of the country.

Air Marshal Abubakar stated this on 27 May, 2020 while on an operational visit to NAF Base Kaduna, where he received operational briefings from the Air Officer Commanding Air Training Command (AOC ATC), Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Musa Mukhtar, as well as Air Component Commanders of various Joint Operations in the NW and NC Theatres.

The CAS who inspected the Super Mushshak and Diamond DA-40 trainer aircraft fleets as well as support facilities at the 401 Flying Training School (401 FTS) and 431 Engineering Group, also met with Instructor Pilots at 401 FTS with a view to evolve strategies to improve student pilots’ training in the school.

Addressing the newsmen after the inspection and briefing, the CAS disclosed that he was in Kaduna to assess the progress of ongoing anti-banditry operations in the affected states to ascertain areas of challenge to quickly address them to forestall gaps in the planning and execution of both air interdiction and close air support missions.

He expressed satisfaction with the briefing he had received, highlighting that successes had been recorded in airstrikes against armed bandits’ camps whilst the appreciable level of support had been provided to ground operations.

He said the efforts would be further boosted. “We aim to ensure that these bandits find no breathing space anywhere, whether in Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna, Niger or indeed any other state in the area. We shall ensure that we deal decisively with them so that the inhabitants can return to their farms and engage in their farming activities as well as pursue other legitimate aspirations without fear,” he added.

Also, to boost operational efficiency in the Northeast, the Nigerian Air Force has mulled the establishment of a virtual Forward Operating Base (FOB), with a helipad and refueling facilities, in Damaturu, the State capital to boost the response capability of the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE to threats in Yobe state.

The director of Public Relations and Information Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola said the Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar disclosed this during an inspection tour of facilities in the state.

The CAS who appreciated Governor Buni for his personal commitment and tireless efforts that had facilitated the speedy execution of the helipad project noted that the enhancement of NAF facilities in Damaturu would reduce reaction time and ensure greater effectiveness and efficiency in mission accomplishment.

He said this would even make it easier for the ATF to sustain the surveillance of the Maiduguri – Damaturu Highway which had brought some level of succour to commuters.

The CAS said the NAF, working in synergy with sister Services and other security agencies, would maintain the tempo of operations with a view improving security in Yobe State.

In his remarks, the Yobe State Governor, Honourable Mai Mala Buni, who later accompanied the CAS on the inspection of the helipad, commended the NAF and the ATF for their immense contributions towards ensuring a gradual return to normalcy in the state.

Also at Government House Damaturu before the inspection, Governor Buni he said the fact that the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations were marked in relative peace was as a result of the bravery and commitment of NAF pilots who not only conduct daring air raids on terrorists’ locations to destroy their facilities and neutralize their fighters but also respond speedily to distress calls to support their comrades fighting on land when locations in the state are under attack.

He said Yobe State would remain indebted to the NAF for such commitment and would, therefore, continue to support all initiatives of the Service to enhance its capacity to respond to any threat in the State. Governor Buni equally thanked the CAS for his support in the realization of the Damaturu International Cargo Airport project, which he said would witness its first test flight on Friday, 29 May 2020.

Following the renewed onslaught, Nigerian Air Force aircraft on missions have destroyed various numbers of terrorist logistics bases and killed over a thousand bandits in the last one or two months, this is in addition to the destruction of terrorist strongholds and others. This has been attested by residents and top government officials involved in the fight against the criminals

The Governor of Borno State, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum commended the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, for his exemplary leadership in ensuring that the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE continues to play a pivotal role in the fight against insurgency in the North East of the Country.

Gov Zulum lauded the immense contributions and sacrifices of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) personnel in securing the territorial integrity of the country, adding that the tremendous efforts of the NAF in general, and the ATF in particular, in the fight against insurgency had degraded the abilities of the insurgents and gradually facilitated a return to normalcy for the people of the state.

He noted that the NAF’s contributions were not limited to kinetic operations, as the service had also been active in providing humanitarian services such as the healthcare facilities it had established at the Bama and Dalori IDP Camps since 2015 as well as the school feeding programmes that had been running in the camps since 2016.

He said these, along with various medical outreaches undertaken over the years, had helped to assuage the suffering of affected communities while contributing to the enhancement of the overall wellbeing of the people.

Governor Zulum disclosed that the people of Borno State were quite appreciative of these gestures and would continue to hold the NAF in high regard.

He, therefore, assured the CAS of the enduring support of the Borno State Government, noting that posterity would remember the CAS kindly for his selfless leadership.

While requesting continued surveillance over the Borno State airspace to enable farmers to go about their farming activities during the rainy season, Governor Zulum expressed appreciation for the airlift support that had enabled him and other government officials to continue the vital tasks of governance, even with the restrictions imposed due to COVID-19.

While thanking Governor Zulum for the support which the NAF and the ATF had continued to enjoy from the government and good people of Borno State, the CAS noted that, since assumption of office in 2015, stressed that the NAF, working in synergy with sister services and other security agencies, would continue to evolve new methods and emplace new strategies aimed at eliminating all forms of criminal elements in the country.

He disclosed that the NAF, despite the challenges of competing demands for resources and the COVID-19 induced lockdown, had, through pragmatic logistics planning and foresight, maintained the tempo of its operations, not only in the Northeast but also in other parts of the country.

Air Marshal Abubakar noted further that the immense contributions of the NAF, through the ATF, in the fight against insurgency in the North East had helped to shape the theatre of operation and provide freedom of action for the ground troops.

He reiterated that the NAF would sustain the current tempo of operations and also advance forward based on the key drivers of his vision for the service.

According to him, “We have kept the pace in training of both air and ground crews, developed the regiment speciality to defend our Bases and increased the force structure of the Service, whilst building more accommodation and office infrastructure to cope with the growth. Our units are flying the NAF flag across the country. The latest of these is in Lafia, where the 22 Quick Response Wing was recently activated with the injection of additional Special Forces (SF) personnel”.

The CAS equally disclosed that a new Unit would soon be established in Damaturu, where a helipad had been constructed along with refueling facilities. He observed that Force Protection elements would soon be deployed to the location so that operations could commence improving the ATF’s ability to respond to threats in the Yobe State general area.

The CAS remarked that whilst sustaining the fight against the seen enemy, personnel must also maintain vigilance and ensure strict adherence to the guidelines and protocols to overcome COVID-19, which he referred to as “the invisible enemy of Humanity”.

He said the NAF had accordingly distributed reusable face masks to all personnel and provided Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and ventilators to the NAF Hospital in Maiduguri.

In this regard, the CAS also disclosed that NAF Engineers, in collaboration with the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, had equally developed locally-produced emergency ventilators that had been tested and made ready for use, which, he said, would be unveiled during the week.

Air Marshal Abubakar appreciated the commitment of the Federal Government of President Muhammadu Buhari to providing the NAF with resources required to perform its assigned duties, thereby enabling the various accomplishments of the Service.

He, therefore, urged the troops not to relent in their efforts and also continue to maintain the highest level of vigilance and combat readiness to guarantee the security of the country.