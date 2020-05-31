Be Good To People, Omashola Says As He Receives Car, Other Gifts At 31

Nigerian Writer, PR Expert and Founder, The Zionwealth Church, Apostle Chris Omashola yesterday reiterated the need to show kindness to people as he was showered with love, especially a car gift at his 31st birthday.

Apostle Omashola a worthy Philanthropist and humanitarian who was recently on the internet for dishing out millions of Naira to Nigerians during the COVID-19 Lockdown on his social media handles said “God always uses the people that could be least expected to put a forever smile on our faces.

Reacting to the gift of a brand new car, gadgets and other gifts, Omashola said: “Once upon a time, when our Ministry just started in Lekki all these boys lived with me in my little apartment in Lekki and I never expected anything in return rather than just being good, but today on my 31st birthday they bought me a brand new car and the latest iPhone 11 Pro Max.”

Twitting about the gesture, from the CEO Abalo Int’l the Popular Lekki Pastor stressed the need to render help to people, adding that the rewards could be unimaginably great.

“Of a truth it’s always good to be good to people because no good deed is lost. Yeah! There is always a reward to help others because tomorrow is highly unpredictable,” Omashola stated.

Reacting to the development single, young and cute looking Pastor Omashola, described the gifts as a miracle from God, which has humble him, and made him proud and inspired.

“This is the biggest birthday gift and surprise I’ve seen in a very long time from people I least expected. God Bless You guys. To God be all the glory for his unending love, extreme favor and faithfulness,” Omashola said.