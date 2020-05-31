Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine Testing And Ethical Issues

There are ethical issues surrounding research and testing of vaccines. These include discussions about the vaccine development, study design, population and trial location. It is important to understand the vaccine safety and efficacy in various populations, but testing a vaccine in vulnerable populations for example in children and the African population raises ethical concerns.

It is important for those clamouring for the vaccine to be tested in Nigeria should also know how it will affect developing countries where Nigeria falls into:

DO WE KNOW THE FOLLOWING:

1: How to provide the necessary screening or treatment if disease is detected and if

we know; are they readily available to the population including those in the rural areas where the majority of the population are?

2: How will the local communities be involved in the trials?

3: How will we ensure that the trial vaccine will and can be supervised by the local ethical review panels?

4: How do we ensure that Nigerians they want to force this on understand what it is all about and give their consent?

The consent of the participants is very important because it caused a lot of problems when Dr. Jonas Salk developed the vaccine for Poliomyelitis at the University of Pittsburgh which caused polio in children in the 1950s. The first clinical trials was in 1954 and it was announced safe and effective in 1955 about 1M children between the ages of 5-9 years were vaccinated in the US but it did not end well because about 200,000 children were inoculated in the West and Mid Western US, thousands of polio cases were reported after, 200 children were paralyzed and 10 died. This was during trial and this delayed the production of the vaccine. In 1962 Dr. Albert Sabin developed the oral vaccine for polio which made it readily available.

The reason I am giving this history is for Nigerians to understand the importance of consent and ethics.

The goal of this trial is to determine if the vaccine works and it is safe and to help researchers find better treatment. This is good but it should not be forced on the population. It is not ethical to do so.

Participants in most clinical trials which this vaccine participation falls into are paid at least a stipend and they want to force about 200M people in Nigeria into participating without knowing how much each person is getting; do we know how much the vaccine makers are going to pay each participant?

I am of the opinion that African Scientists, Nigerian scientists in particular must make sure they are part of the search for CoronaVirus vaccine, because African continent is largely impoverished with limited resources and unable to protect Africans.

Africa and other developing countries have been testing grounds of the big Pharmas using Africans as guinea pigs of the wealthy countries.

Nigeria should participate in the global clinical trial but not in the way the National Assembly is going about it and proposing because if Nigeria refuses inclusion, it will prevent Nigerian researchers from being significant players in the universal fight against the CoronaVirus.

CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) VACCINE TESTING AND ETHICAL ISSUES

I know why people are afraid; it is because of the unethical manner without proper consent the pharmaceutical company Pfizer tested Trovan, an experimental antibiotics on 200 children in Kano. The outcome was catastrophic. The legacy of this outcome is that people are afraid of being infected with CoronaVirus by vaccination.

FACTS

No person can be enrolled in a clinical trial without first giving their informed consent- that is, the whole process must be explained to them. This includes the risks and harms at a level the participant is able to understand- in this case the 200M Nigerians. It means 200M Nigerians must be enrolled without being given the opportunity to leave the studies at any time.

3: They will obtain personal information from 200M people whom/which they must keep confidential and the researcher -the pharmaceutical company may not use the information if the country withdraws-how are we sure that will happen?

4: There must be agencies where complaints must be laid – I hope there are agencies like that in Nigeria?

5: There must be follow-up after the vaccination and a plan in place to assist anybody who requires additional care arising from the vaccination

I do not understand why the National Assembly wants pass a bill that will use 200M people for clinical trials- Having the information of its entire population in the hands of an outside body- a very big security risk. In Asia 1000 participants have already been recruited to test Remdesivir, the antiviral drug developed by the American pharmaceutical company, Gilead though it has been given express approval by FDA for use in the US. In the US the first trials of a vaccine are being run on 45 healthy participants but here in Nigeria the National Assembly wants to sacrifice the whole country- Nigeria.

Clinical trials are great for finding cures but it is voluntary and ethical procedures are followed. I have not heard where a country used its population as sacrificial lamb! What if something goes wrong???? Nigeria would not want to be another Democratic Republic of Congo where Dr. Salk of the Salk Institute of Biological Studies, La Jolla, California tested his poliomyelitis vaccine which is still attributed to be the cause of HIV type 1 virus which plagued Democratic Republic of Congo severely.

–Desmond-Ogugua wrote in from Wuse, Abuja