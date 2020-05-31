COVID-19: Adhere To Safety Guidelines, Edo Govt Urges Residents

With the rise in number of confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19 in Edo, the state government has reiterated the need for residents to comply with all safety guidelines and other precautionary measures to prevent further community spread of the virus.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Patrick Okundia, who gave the charge while speaking to journalists in Benin City, reassured that the state government has revved up efforts to contain the pandemic in all communities across the state.

Okundia urged all Edo people to collectively come together in support of efforts put in place by the government to contain the pandemic, noting that community spread of the virus is worrisome.

According to him, the state has so far recorded 284 confirmed cases, 2188 suspected cases, 69 discharges and 13 deaths.

Okundia expressed worry that the wrong addresses and phone numbers from residents during sample collection was making it difficult for contact tracers to track down confirmed cases after laboratory results are released, adding that the government is working with the laboratory pillar of the intervention to re-emphasize the importance of getting descriptive addresses and correct phone numbers.

He said while three cases (Case 29, 59 & 76) are still at large, five cases have been traced to other states, while 17 others are yet to be moved for treatment due to wrong addresses/phone numbers or lack of cooperation by the confirmed cases with surveillance/case management team.

The commissioner noted that of the 2231 samples collected for testing, 1590 tested negative, adding that 1225 persons comprising 885 line-listed contacts and 340 persons of interest (POIs) have been exited, after completing the compulsory 14-day follow up.

Okundia added, “We urge you to comply with all government directives, aimed at ensuring the health and safety of all residents. Stay at home and observe social distancing and other precautionary measures against the spread of the disease, including regular handwashing with soap under running water, and use alcohol-based hand sanitisers. Cover your mouth and nose properly when sneezing and/or coughing. Also do well to report anyone with oversea travel history.”