COVID-19: Cleric Commends Health Workers’ Tenacity

Speaking during his 2nd PhD graduation at the University of Abuja, Gwagwalada at the weekend, Odikanwa noted that coronavirus disease, which started in Wuhan city of China, has brought lots of untold social and economic hardship to Nigeria and Nigerians.

He pointed out Nigerians have learnt convincing lessons from the pandemic, such as knowledge that Jesus is the super-power, internal sustainable development, importance of savings, family communism, imperativeness of e-artificial intelligence and lots more.

The cleric however frowned at the overzealousness of some of the task force teams, who just wanted to prove that people are convicted in mobile courts, without proper sensitizations and applications of human face.