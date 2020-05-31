Leadership NewsPaper
Nigeria's Most Influential Newspaper

COVID-19: Cleric Commends Health Workers’ Tenacity

News
By BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI
Rev Dr Udochi Majesty Odikanwa with his supervisor, Prof. JB Badu, during his 2nd PhD graduation at the University of Abuja, Gwagwalada at the weekend.
272
The General Overseer and Founder of Restoration Life Assembly, Rev Dr Udochi Odikanwa, has commended the frontline health workers and members of Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 for their tenacity against the spread of the coronavirus in the country. 
Related Posts

Kogi West COVID-19-Free, Says Sen Adeyemi

Edo 2020: 18 LGA Chairmen Support APC Indirect Primary

COVID-19: Adhere To Safety Guidelines, Edo Govt Urges…

Speaking during his 2nd PhD graduation at the University of Abuja, Gwagwalada at the weekend, Odikanwa noted that coronavirus disease, which started in Wuhan city of China, has brought lots of untold social and economic hardship to Nigeria and Nigerians.

He pointed out Nigerians have learnt convincing lessons from the pandemic, such as knowledge that Jesus is the super-power, internal sustainable development, importance of savings, family communism, imperativeness of e-artificial intelligence and lots more.

The cleric however frowned at the overzealousness of some of the task force teams, who just wanted to prove that people are convicted in mobile courts, without proper sensitizations and applications of human face.

BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI 676 posts 1 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Kogi West COVID-19-Free, Says Sen Adeyemi

Edo 2020: 18 LGA Chairmen Support APC Indirect Primary

COVID-19: Adhere To Safety Guidelines, Edo Govt Urges…

Be Good To People, Omashola Says As He Receives Car, Other…

Ogun Post-covid-19 Economic Agenda Is Foolproof – Abiodun

1 of 95