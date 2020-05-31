COVID-19: Obaseki’ll Never Play Politics With Edo People’s Lives – Shaibu

The Edo State Deputy Governor and Chairman of the State Coronavirus (COVID-19) Technical Committee, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, said the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration will remain focused on saving lives of Edo people and not play politics with the dreaded coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Shaibu said this while receiving donation of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) from Azura-Edo Power Plant, a 461MW Independent Power company operating in Edo State.

The deputy governor said, “I know very soon, Edo State will go into politics mode. I appeal to everyone not to play politics with COVID-19. You don’t know if you are going to be the next victim of the pandemic, if you don’t observe social distancing.

“For us as a state, we will not mix politics with COVID-19. Some persons make all forms of statements in the name of politics. The life of our people is very important to us as a state government, even more than the elections.”

He continued: “Election will come and go. We need our people to be alive to be able to vote. They need us to be alive to make ourselves available to be voted for.

“I’m appealing to us all. We should not play politics with the lives of our people. When the time for politics comes, we will wear our garment of politics and they cannot stand us. Edo belongs to all of us; no one man can dictate the destiny of anybody or that of the state.”

“We are concerned about infrastructure and the well-being of our people. We appreciate Azura Power Plant for this donation of relief materials as it would be of great benefit to our health workers. They are our heroes in this period,” he added.

Presenting the items to the state government, Community Relations Manager, Azura Power, Sunny Ogbodo, said the donation will assist the state government in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.