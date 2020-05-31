Edo 2020: 18 LGA Chairmen Support APC Indirect Primary

The Edo State Chapter of the Association of Local Government Chairmen of Nigeria (ALGON) has thrown its weight behind the adoption of indirect primary election by the Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for choosing the party’s candidate for the 2020 gubernatorial election.

Representing Edo State ALGON Chairman, Chairman, Etsako Central Local Government Council and Vice-Chairman of Edo ALGON, Comrade Akhigbe Osi John, during a press briefing, said it is irresponsible and humanely reckless for any group or an individual to propose a direct primary governorship nomination process for a political party at a time the world is battling with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

He noted, “Edo State Chapter of ALGON hereby make clear our resolution that indirect primary is the safest option, the most humane and healthy alternative for the APC 2020 governorship primary.

“Edo State ALGON is shocked that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party had proposedly opted to conduct a direct primary for the nomination of a governorship candidate in the 2020 gubernatorial election. We believe that members of the NWC will not want to be chronicled as political leaders who willingly sacrificed the lives of their members for ungodly purpose of securing political advantage in an election.”

He added that as chairmen who are elected to represent the people and having worked closely with the State and Federal Government in curtailing the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, they would never support any decision which put the lives of the people at risk.

“Working with the State Taskforce on COVID-19, we are aware of the inimical health dangers the virus portends for the people in the communities. We work daily under the guidance of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and all the relevant health agencies to curtail the spread of COVID-19. We stand solidly and irrevocably with the position of the state leadership of our party under the dynamic chairman, Barr. Anslem Ojezua,” Comrade Akhigbe said.

He commended the leadership style of Governor Godwin Obaseki which has led to socio-economic empowerment of the people across the state as well as the prompt payment of pensioners, noting, “Commerce is being steadily revived through massive road construction projects in tandem with other infrastructure as well as socio-economic programmes spreading from the urban centres to remote villages in the state.”