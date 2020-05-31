Gov Emmanuel Orders Investigation Into The Death Of NDDC Finance Director

The Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel, has ordered an immediate investigation into the death of the acting executive director of finance and administration, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Late Ibanga Bassey Etang.

The state chief executive who made this known in Uyo at the weekend, said that the state will not take the sudden demise of one of its great sons for granted, wondering why of all members of the Interim Management Committee of the NDDC, it was an Akwa Ibomite who suddenly gave up the ghost.

It could be recalled that NDDC, on Thursday, took to its Facebook handle to announce the departure of the former special assistant to the state governor, attributing his death to Coronavirus disease.

Governor Udom also insisted that the state will go as far as ensuring that an autopsy is conducted on the body of the deceased to establish the main cause of his death, if his COVID-19 test result returns negative.

“All of a sudden, I think between yesterday and today, a lot of things has been on the social media about the only citizen we had on the board of NDDC. He was my special assistant before he left for NDDC. Why is it that of all the persons that are there, it is our own son that has died?

“There will be a time we’ll start asking questions. From the internal memo, NDDC has shut down its activities, and the information there says he died of COVID-19. As I’m talking to you, immediately we had the news, we asked the commissioner for health in Rivers State of the result of the COVID-19 test done on Etang. Till today, the result is not out. I’m only wondering how people concluded that COVID-19 was the cause of his death.