A rising brand ambassador and in influencer, Amarachi Amusi, popularly known as Ashmusy, has charged aspiring younger ones to be ready to surmount the challenges ahead in building a career for themselves. Ashmusy, who started her social media career on Instagram in May 2018, said she has since found a platform and eventually a career in skit making which she birthed along with other engagements she is currently involved with on the social platform. However, according to her, a lady that is going into the business should be ready to face the initial challenge of not being directly accepted due to cultural hostility which projects women as people who should operate at the background.

We, women face the opposition from the society, misjudgment from people who believe we shouldn’t be revealing or look appealing on social media as if that is the only way to reach a wider audience, there are intellectual means to gather a crowd.

The initial misjudgment may distract you, but keep your focus. Brand influencing is a very lucrative business for women, you get to be yourself and still get paid for being you.”

Amarachi who has garnered almost 300,000 followers on Instagram and is widely regarded as one of the most significant female brand influencers in Nigeria, is currently on Instagram page amassing hundred of thousands of views per skit she uploads, which to her is a money making opportunity.

Today, Amarachi, the proud CEO of Ashmusy Empire and Ashmusy Hair, which deals with the sales of hair products, shoes, perfumes, bags, make-up and everything fashion for women.

She is also the convener of Ashmusy business school where lectures are carried out and people are taught how to become brand influencers and own their own businesses.