Makinde Unveils Infrastructure Revolution Plans, Empowers 30,000 Farmers

Oyo State governor, Oluseyi Makinde, has unveiled action plans for aggressive infrastructure development with a view to restoring the glory of the state as the political capital of the Southwest.

Also as part of his programmes for infrastructure development, he has kicked off the construction of two ultra-modern bus terminals in Iwo Road, one in Challenge and another bus terminal in Ojoo, all in Ibadan, the state capital, which according to him, would position the state as a new choice investment destination.

A statement made available to LEADERSHIP Sunday yesterday in Abuja, said he reeled out his administration’s ambitious programmes and projects in a document, “GSM Infrastructure Revolution Begins,” which outlined his scorecards sector by sector in the last one year and also mapped out priority of the his administration in the next three years.

The statement said Makinde came up with GSM Infrastructure Revolution, a policy document that mapped out programmes and projects his administration had already initiated to make the state a choice destination for investments and a true centre of commerce.

It said Makinde, in his foreword, said in the last one year of his administration, he has been

rehabilitating schools, repositioning public healthcare facilities, maintaining deplorable roads under zero pothole programme and strengthening the broadcasting services through acquisition and upgrading of equipment.

Under the light-up project, it said the state government had lit up roads, palaces, neighborhoods and markets with a view to ensure safety of lives and ease of moving around apart from patrol vehicles procured for the security agencies to make security architecture stronger.

In addition to strengthening the state’s public order and safety, it noted that Makinde placed premium the right of every child to receive quality education, a reason he had made public education entirely free; rehabilitated 22 public schools statewide and provided 22,800 school furniture sets.

Also, the statement said the governor explained the significance of clean green initiative designed “to change people’s mindset and make environment pleasant for all and boost public health. Physical well-being is related to community wealth. It is not surprising that community health is tied to how we manage wastes.”

With these achievements in the last one year, it said Makinde therefore, sought public support for the next phase with plan to execute iconic projects “never seen before in the history of our state under his infrastructure revolution initiative. It is the promise I made, it is the promise I shall fulfill.”