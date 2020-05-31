Obasanjo Presidential Library Sacks Workers

The management of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, has laid off a greater number of its employees.

The sack was contained in a letter titled, “Notification Of Temporary Cessation Of Appointment”, dated May 25, 2020 issued by the library’s management and served on each of the affected workers.

In the letter signed by the company’s Head of Human Resources, Admin and Procurement, Olori Olanike Ogunleye, the OOPL management premised its decision to embark on mass sack of personnel at the library on adverse effects of the Coronavirus which she said was taking toll on the company.

In the letter, a copy of which was obtained by LEADERSHIP Sunday yesterday in Abeokuta, the state capital, the management informed the affected workers that their sack took effect from May 1, 2020.

It reads in part: “As you are aware, the current COVID-19 pandemic has had a toll on all our business significantly. This has resulted to making some difficult business decisions. Due to this situation, we regret to inform you that your employment will be put on hold till further notice.

“You are to hand over all company properties in your possession to the human resource department, who shall do a confirmation of the exit clearance process before your final entitlements (if any) would be paid”.

LEADERSHIP Sunday, however, gathered that OOPL management had owed salaries running to a period of four months prior to sacking them.

One of the affected workers, who spoke on condition of anonymity, disclosed that the mass sack had become an annual event in the library, which he attributed to mismanagement.

“They have been owing salaries since last year. They will pay one and it is going to be after 3 to 4 months that they will pay another one. We have workers collecting less than N30,000 and they refer to those collecting N50, 000 as senior staff and they are still owing”, he said.

Meanwhile, efforts by LEADERSHIP Sunday to get further clarification from the Managing Director of the OOPL, Mr Vitalis Ortese, proved abortive as his telephone line was switched off.