Post COVID-19: Airlines, Airports Re-strategise Ahead Of Flight Resumption

In this piece, ANTHONY AWUNOR looks at what the airlines and airports are doing to survive the post COVID-19 operational requirements.

There is no gainsaying the fact, that flight operations in the post COVID-19 era will not be business as usual. With the exceptions that operations will commence in less than two months, stakeholders in the global aviation industry are restrategising on how to survive the pandemic.

Already Flight Safety Foundation (FSF), an independent, non-profit, international organisation has called on aviation industry players around the world, not to relegate safety in the system despite the challenges posed by COVID-19 virus pandemic which has been described as having an overwhelming effect on aviation and represented the biggest strategic shock to the global aviation system since international air travel began.

Aviation sector, being a well regulated industry, does not give room for lapses; it therefore, means that any challenge posed by the pandemic must be tackled holistically, with the recommended best practices in mind.

FAAN Rejigs Passengers’ Facilitation

In line with its mandate, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) had assured that the Authority has made arrangements in terms of passenger facilitation at all the airports in the country.

Speaking at an aviation webinar organized by Women in Aviation (WIA) Nigeria, with the theme: Aviation: “The New Norm in the post COVID-19” , the general manager, Corporate Affairs, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu said passengers should expect delays and long hours of checks and re-checks right from when they arrive the airport and departs.

She said escorts of very important personalities (VIPs) would no longer be allowed to follow their principals into the terminal and such principals would be subjected to all health checks. To this end, she said passengers are expected to leave their home early, hours before their flight to go through the various checks before entering the terminal and after.

“We are going to expect flight delays, flights will experience delays from checks and re-checks. If you are travelling, I will expect a potential traveler to leave home hours before his flight, why do I say this? Because there is going to be a lot of checks in the front of the terminal. We have been told that some of the activities and procedures will take place in front of the terminal.

“So, air travelers are expected to leave home very early so that they can get to the airport on time.” The FAAN spokesperson also explained that passengers should expect that airlines would charge more in terms of airfare, adding the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said that there would be 45 per cent increase in fares.

Yakubu stated that the COVID-19 had brought a lot of changes to air travel and to ensure the safety of passengers and airport users, the way of doing things before have to change, adding that the pandemic would make people cut down on non-essentials and lead to low demand of air travel.

At all airports, she said social distancing would be 100 per cent, temperature screening, wearing of face masks, disinfection of shoes and luggage of passengers would also be carried out 100 per cent regardless of personalities.

“There will be floor markings indicating where each passenger will wait on the queue, arriving passengers will also be subjected to temperature screening, physical distancing too will be observed while passengers are waiting by the carousel to pick up their luggage.

“Passengers are expected to arrive the airport with their face masks on, their luggage and pairs of shoes to be disinfected. Passengers are expected to observe social/physical distancing. Passengers will subject themselves to temperature screening and departure halls will be arranged in such a way that physical distancing too will be observed,” she added.

Operators To Heed IATA’s Guidelines

The International Air Transport Association has released a set of guidelines for restarting the aviation industry when the global coronavirus outbreak subsides. In a Roadmap published this month (IATA) outlines a proposed temporary layered approach to biosecurity for passenger flights amid the pandemic.

Speaking at the presentation of the guidelines, director-general of IATA, Alexandre de Juniac said “though, not binding, the guidelines are meant to provide the confidence needed by governments to enable the re-opening of borders to passenger travel as well as for travelers to return to flying.”

More so, the association hopes that governments, airlines, and airports will adopt the measures as a middle ground to allow passengers to fly safely while enabling the industry and wider economy to open up.

“There is no single measure that will reduce risk and enable a safe restart of flying. But a layering measures that are globally implemented and mutually recognized by governments can achieve the needed outcome”, de Juniac said. The IATA chief described the challenge of resuming operations with the ongoing pandemic as the “greatest crisis that aviation has ever faced.

Safety/Security

IATA is proposing a “layered approach” to biosecurity, which will impact the customer experience even before passengers arrive at the airport. It comprises measures during pre-flight, at the departure airport, in-flight, and at the arrival airport.

At the pre-flight stage, governments are advised to collect passenger data in advance of travel, including health information, which should be carried out using well-tested channels such as those used for eVisa or electronic travel authorization programmes.

At the departure airport, IATA said several layers of protective measures be implemented. These include temperature screening, restriction on access, physical distancing, usage of face mask, self-service options for check-in as well as efficient boarding system.

When in-flight, measures such as simplified cabin service and pre-packaged catering to reduce interaction between passengers and crew; enhanced and more frequent deep cleaning of the cabin, and reduced congregation of passengers in the cabin are recommended.

At the arrival airport, temperature screening, accelerated processing and baggage reclaim, health declarations and robust contact tracing should be done, according to the association.

Under the recommendations, passengers will face longer procedures but IATA hopes that the disruption can be minimised by mutual recognition of the origin airport’s screening measures for which it is reaching out to governments with the roadmap.

It is also a concern that the new procedures come with significant cost and complexity. But the IATA expects additional costs to be shared between airlines, governments and airports. “We do not expect too many difficulties on that point,” said de Juniac, on the grounds that “what [we] are proposing is pretty reasonable.”

IATA adds that the process was designed with cost in mind and that the equipment required is either relatively low-tech, such as masks and disinfectant wipes, or already available. It also believes the proposed system strikes the “right compromise” between the needs to prevent the spread of coronavirus and to open up the economy while avoiding adding too many constraints to travelers.

More so, the measures are to be temporary, regularly reviewed, and “replaced when more efficient options are identified or removed should they become unnecessary,” IATA said. In the longer-term, it hopes that COVID-19 testing in airports and immunity passports can be used to smoothen the travel process for travelers.

“The roadmap is the industry’s high-level thinking on safely restarting aviation. Timing is critical,” said de Juniac. “Governments understand the importance of aviation to the social and economic recovery of their countries and many are planning a phased reopening of borders in the coming months. We have a short time to reach agreement on the initial standards to support safely reconnecting the world and to firmly establish that global standards are essential to success.

Reliance On Government Interventions

Since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, one area experts have deliberated upon is the need for government intervention funds to bring back the airlines and even aviation agencies back to track. Most of the airlines are therefore, relying on the intervention funds being expected from their various governments.

In his views, President of Aviation Round Table Initiative, Dr Gbenga Olowo has advocated for such intervention as a support to the airlines.

Dr Olowo told LEADERSHIP Sunday that “It is a necessary condition for survival of the sector that has not been quite strong and competitive prior to COVID-19 .Failure by government, not to do it, would have been unprofessional and insensitive.

On the measures government can adopt to ensure the money is well administered, Olowo said “N2 trillion which is approximately $5 billion may not be enough for Passenger Airlines alone not to talk of airports, GDSs TMCs, OTAs, travel agents, ground handlers, catering and the entire supply chain for loss of business and negative impact of COVID-19 during the lockdown and flight restrictions.

“The aviation expert said, best approach will be to do three-year average business revenue of stakeholders and rate their losses for grants. or pay wage bill for initial period of six months covering second and third quarters of 2020 to prevent job losses, adding an option of loans and loan guarantees; at less than five per cent interest rate should be considered, 2020 tax waivers, VAT exemptions, tax holidays, etc”.

In the same vein, chief executive officer of Mainstream Cargo. Mr Seyi Adewale has advised that government stimulus led packages and incentives is a must to limit the negative impact of this pandemic on the aviation subsector.

These according to him, include deliberate sourcing, loans, grants, tax waivers, special forex windows and rates, airport infrastructure deliberate upgrades or construction, and reduction of airport taxes or surcharges. Locally and in Nigeria.

Corroborating their positions, the Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN), has equally urged the federal government to accord priority and prime attention to the industry in all its economic stimulus, palliative and intervention initiatives to cushion the negative impacts due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Also calling for government aid, the national president of the Institute, Chief Abiodun Odusanwo noted that the tourism sector is the hardest hit in the current global COVID-19 pandemic. Odusanwo noted that economic activities of the sector that entails movement of people and services, have been completely hampered by the restrictions placed on the movement of people and lockdown of most parts of the country.

He said, “Worldwide generally, tourism and hospitality industry is very badly affected by pandemics because of the nature of the business which is always related to the travelling of people.”

According to him, “History has shown that epidemics and pandemics have an immediate impact on the hotels and restaurants, airlines industries, travel agencies, etc. due to the international travel restrictions and government measures of imposing lockdown.”

It observed that what the tourism sector is currently witnessing are travel restrictions and recommendations leading to outright cancellations of travel and accommodation bookings. Odusanwo pointed out that, as long as the pandemic lasts, the impact on tourism will be irreversible leading to a myriad of operational challenges and losses.

Chief Odusanwo said in economic terms, hotels will lose Billions from cancellations; smaller hotels will stop operation because they can’t afford to do so; unemployment will skyrocket in the sector; travel agencies and tour operators will bankrupt; transfer companies will be economically destroyed and all forms of travels will be completely grounded.

Explaining further, he stated that the labour force in the sector will suffer similar fate as employees will be forced to take unpaid leaves and a few offered part time works where skeletal services are offered.

Cargo Operations To The Rescue

Cargo operation is one area airlines may leverage on when flight resumes. Already the director general, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu has advised domestic carriers, that the current situation created by COVID-19 pandemic, presents an excellent opportunity for cargo operations and other services for Nigerian airline operators.

Capt. Nuhu explained that, since it would take time for passenger traffic to get back to the Pre-COVID-19 level on resumption, their excess capacity of what they have, they should see if they could do both domestic and international cargo services.

Speaking at an industry webinar recently, Capt Nuhu said “It is very, very difficult for us with this global problem, tens of thousands aircraft have been parked, tens of thousands of employees, some have been laid off, I think the difficulty we are going through now, let’s not look at the difficulty, we should see it as a opportunity to reinvent the industry both domestically and internationally.”

The NCAA helmsman, pointed out that he understands the difficulties getting permits and approvals to fly into some countries but urged the operators ready to take this step to involve the NCAA and the Ministry in their negotiations for seamless operations.

“I think if the airlines can consult Nigerian government, the NCAA, the Ministry and the embassies about when you go into negotiations with these foreign countries probably this is going to help.” He stressed the review of the industry’s regulations to reflect the current realities, adding that the industry has changed not just for a short time but forever”.

”The main point am trying g to make is that we have an opportunity, presently the Civil Aviation Act and other aviation laws and once that is passed, it gives us an opportunity and collectively and look at our regulations, let’s review our regulations to reflect the current realities, things have changed, aviation industry has changed not just for a short time forever,” he added.

Corroborating Capt Nuhu’s position, FSF had equally advised that, cargo operations, air traffic control, airport and ground services now became critical elements in society’s efforts to overcome the crisis, stressing that all these changes were putting a massive strain on the system and generating clear business, operations and safety risks.