Re: On Rotational Template And Governorship Contest In Enugu

Detestable, this is the best word to describe the piece written by

Chimezie Ogenna Nwodo Esq, published in The Sun Newspaper of Thursday,

May 14, 2020, dripping with hate, and divisiveness, no better example

of hate speech can be found in recent times than that rejoinder on the

same topic written by Mr. Julius Aneke, which was also published in

The Sun Newspaper of Friday, May 8, 2020

.

While dismissing Mr. Aneke’s essay with a wave of the hand, Mr.

Chimezie Nwodo found for himself a veritable platform to bring to the

public glare his people’s disdain and prejudice against the people of

Isi-Uzo LGA while also dismissing in a rather very uncharitable manner

any interest or ambition that any person or persons from Isi-Uzo LGA

might have towards the 2023 governorship election in Enugu State.

This is what he wrote of Mr. Aneke’s essay simply because he included

Isi-Uzo LGA as the one of the six local government councils in the

zone from which the next governor of Enugu State might come from after

the tenure of His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, in 2023:

“Howbeit, in spite of Mr. Aneke’s painstaking efforts, my delight

vanished upon noting the rather rattling brevity he employed in

treating such a serious issue that is capable of imploding the extant

political structure, and completely altering the magna carta of the

state. To say the least, Mr. Aneke’s thesis ended before it started.”

Really? When has the length of an essay or the brevity of it become

the measure of the validity or substance of that essay or even the

rectitude of the writer’s opinion? Perhaps, as a way of contributing

his clerical tonsure or in his bid to augment the mantra of “Madu agwu

na Nkanu? (Is there nobody left in Nkanu land?),” Mr. Chimezie Nwodo

is over-stretching his thin literary ability to its elastic limit in

order to pander to the whims and caprices of his clan.

Let it not be lost on the readers that the historical adumbration of

Nkanuland is of intense polarisation.

Nkanuland has for long been troubled by obnoxious and parochial

tendencies of caste system and indigene/non-indigene or settler

dichotomy. Truth is that Nkanuland has always been embroiled in schism

of the worst order, its people have an appetite and taste or, if you

like, tradition for prejudice and discrimination that has refused to

diminish in form or velocity in spite of the preaching of the good

people among them or even direct government intervention, nor would

they embrace the prevailing worldview of equality of rights and

privileges for every person under the sun.

It is this tainted and blemished social and political template that

Chimezie Ogenna Nwodo Esq is striving so hard to impose on the

electoral process and the governorship race of Enugu State by

unilaterally disqualifying any person or persons from Isi-Uzo LGA who

has ambition, simply on the basis that he or she, according him, did

not come from “core Nlkanuland.”

Hear him, “It, therefore, does not matter that some persons from other

cultural zones have spilled over to the senatorial district

specifically meant for Ndi Nkanu. The choice of who should occupy the

Lion Building should be left for the ‘core Nkanu Clan’ to decide.”

So, all that Isi-Uzo LGA amounted to this Nkanu irredentist and his

ilk in the political calculation of Enugu East Senatorial Zone is that

we spilled over from Nsukka Cultural Zone, and, therefore, we will

never be allowed to occupy any tangible position meant for the zone? A

very dubious assumption to hold by someone without a shred of

conscience.

And to push further this biased perspective, all manner of falsehood,

half-truths, and outright conjecture and even blackmail upon the

incumbent governor of the state are brought to bear upon the debate.

The implication of his assertion that the former Speaker of Enugu

State House of Assembly Hon. Eugene Odo’s ambition to succeed His

Excellency, Sullivan Chime as governor was truncated largely because,

even though he is from Igbo Ettiti LGA in Enugu North Senatorial zone,

he is of the Agbaja Cultural Zone is profound.

If we accept that Eugene Odo is of Agbaja Cultural Zone, it would mean

that the only person who has been governor of Enugu State from the

Nsukka Cultural Zone is Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, because His

Excellency, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, whose brief tenure as governor of

the state is also recorded as a tenure for Nsukka Zone and he is also

from Ukehe in Igbo-Ettiti LGA, and so an Agbaja man.

Chimezie Nwodo’s attempt to blackmail the governor as having a body

language that “many believe is subjective of a likely support for

someone from Isi-Uzo from Nsukka Cultural Zone” is also childish and

futile. Even when he owns up that “It was not uncommon for the man at

the helm to overtly support or oppose candidates” he implies in his

article that such rights are exclusively reserved for Ex-Governors

Chimaraoke Nnamani who is from “core Nkanuland” and Sullivan Chime

from Agbaja Cultural Zone.

If truth be told, Isi-Uzo people are becoming disenchanted with being

treated as mere spectators in the political affairs of Enugu East

Senatorial Zone, where we are supposed to be equal stakeholders.

The so-called “core Nkanu people” have forgotten so easily how their

leaders came pleading with all manner of promises in 1997 when the

zone was about to be created for Isi-Uzo to join them, invoking our

cultural similarities as evidence that we are one and the same people.

Truth still is that at that time of constituency delineation across

the country under a military regime, everything was in a state of flux

and particularly in Enugu State. Any of the LGAs at the border like

Isi-Uzo, Igbo-Ettiti, Nkanu West, Awgu and Aninri could have gone to

any zone with the stroke of a pen of the men in uniform then.

Twenty-three years down the line, all the major elective and

appointive positions given to the zone have gone to the said core

Nkanuland and its component LGAs. Nkanu West LGA has produced a

governor of the state, secretary to Enugu State government, minister

of the Federal Republic, chief of staff to the governor of Enugu State

twice, federal permanent secretary, chairmen and board members of

federal and state parastatals and agencies.

Nkanu East LGA has produced two deputy governors of the state,

minister of the Federal Republic, federal permanent secretary, SSG,

chairmen and members of boards of federal and state parastatals and

agencies and even produced the first Inspector-General of Police from

the South East.

Meanwhile, Enugu South LGA indigenes have gone to the Senate twice and

also produced the Senate President, Minister of the Federal Republic,

Chairman and Board Members of Federal and State Parastatals and

Agencies and it also produced the first executive governor of Old

Anambra State, though that was before the merger of Isi-Uzo to

Nkanuland.

In the same vein, Enugu East Local Government has sent its indigene to

the Senate twice, produced the incumbent Speaker of Enugu State House

of Assembly who is on his second tenure of office, and also Chairmen

and Members of Boards of Federal and State Parastatals and Agencies.

While Enugu North LGA which is a mixture of Ngwo and Nkanu people, and

non-indigenes who are in more proportion has also produced a minister

of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Chairmen and Members of Boards and

Heads of Federal Parastaltals Agencies. Also like Enugu South LGA it

has produced the former Executive Governor old Anambra State.

Isi-Uzo LGA on the other hand has only been given the opportunity to

produce a member of the House of Representatives thrice and some other

auxiliary positions since we were joined to Enugu East Senatorial

Zone. It is within this context that the immediate past Vice

Chancellor of Enugu State University of Technology (ESUT) from Enugu

East Local Government Area was used to suppliant Prof. Denchris Onah

who was earlier announced as coming tops at the interview but was

withdrawn almost immediately to pave way for a “core Nkanu persons” as

the saying goes.

This is the true state of our union with NKanu Land, yet somebody

still has the effrontery to discountenance us, the good people and

obedient people of Isi-Uzo LGA from the race to the Lion Building,

Enugu State in 2023 on the utterly preposterous and negative claim

that we are not Nkanu enough. Our prayer is that the good people of

Enugu State whose inalienable right it is to choose their leaders will

weigh in on the side of truth when the time comes and liberate us from

our captive base.

Ogbodo, a Journalist writes from Enugu