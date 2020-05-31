Re: On Rotational Template And Governorship Contest In Enugu

Detestable, this is the best word to describe the piece written by
Chimezie Ogenna Nwodo Esq, published in The Sun Newspaper of Thursday,
May 14, 2020, dripping with hate, and divisiveness, no better example
of hate speech can be found in recent times than that rejoinder on the
same topic written by Mr. Julius Aneke, which was also published in
The Sun Newspaper of Friday, May 8, 2020
.
While dismissing Mr. Aneke’s essay with a wave of the hand, Mr.
Chimezie Nwodo found for himself a veritable platform to bring to the
public glare his people’s disdain and prejudice against the people of
Isi-Uzo LGA while also dismissing in a rather very uncharitable manner
any interest or ambition that any person or persons from Isi-Uzo LGA
might have towards the 2023 governorship election in Enugu State.
This is what he wrote of Mr. Aneke’s essay simply because he included
Isi-Uzo LGA as the one of the six local government councils in the
zone from which the next governor of Enugu State might come from after
the tenure of His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, in 2023:
“Howbeit, in spite of Mr. Aneke’s painstaking efforts, my delight
vanished upon noting the rather rattling brevity he employed in
treating such a serious issue that is capable of imploding the extant
political structure, and completely altering the magna carta of the
state. To say the least, Mr. Aneke’s thesis ended before it started.”
Really? When has the length of an essay or the brevity of it become
the measure of the validity or substance of that essay or even the
rectitude of the writer’s opinion? Perhaps, as a way of contributing
his clerical tonsure or in his bid to augment the mantra of “Madu agwu
na Nkanu? (Is there nobody left in Nkanu land?),” Mr. Chimezie Nwodo
is over-stretching his thin literary ability to its elastic limit in
order to pander to the whims and caprices of his clan.
Let it not be lost on the readers that the historical adumbration of
Nkanuland is of intense polarisation.
Nkanuland has for long been troubled by obnoxious and parochial
tendencies of caste system and indigene/non-indigene or settler
dichotomy. Truth is that Nkanuland has always been embroiled in schism
of the worst order, its people have an appetite and taste or, if you
like, tradition for prejudice and discrimination that has refused to
diminish in form or velocity in spite of the preaching of the good
people among them or even direct government intervention, nor would
they embrace the prevailing worldview of equality of rights and
privileges for every person under the sun.
It is this tainted and blemished social and political template that
Chimezie Ogenna Nwodo Esq is striving so hard to impose on the
electoral process and the governorship race of Enugu State by
unilaterally disqualifying any person or persons from Isi-Uzo LGA who
has ambition, simply on the basis that he or she, according him, did
not come from “core Nlkanuland.”
Hear him, “It, therefore, does not matter that some persons from other
cultural zones have spilled over to the senatorial district
specifically meant for Ndi Nkanu. The choice of who should occupy the
Lion Building should be left for the ‘core Nkanu Clan’ to decide.”
So, all that Isi-Uzo LGA amounted to this Nkanu irredentist and his
ilk in the political calculation of Enugu East Senatorial Zone is that
we spilled over from Nsukka Cultural Zone, and, therefore, we will
never be allowed to occupy any tangible position meant for the zone? A
very dubious assumption to hold by someone without a shred of
conscience.
And to push further this biased perspective, all manner of falsehood,
half-truths, and outright conjecture and even blackmail upon the
incumbent governor of the state are brought to bear upon the debate.
The implication of his assertion that the former Speaker of Enugu
State House of Assembly Hon. Eugene Odo’s ambition to succeed His
Excellency, Sullivan Chime as governor was truncated largely because,
even though he is from Igbo Ettiti LGA in Enugu North Senatorial zone,
he is of the Agbaja Cultural Zone is profound.
If we accept that Eugene Odo is of Agbaja Cultural Zone, it would mean
that the only person who has been governor of Enugu State from the
Nsukka Cultural Zone is Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, because His
Excellency, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, whose brief tenure as governor of
the state is also recorded as a tenure for Nsukka Zone and he is also
from Ukehe in Igbo-Ettiti LGA, and so an Agbaja man.
Chimezie Nwodo’s attempt to blackmail the governor as having a body
language that “many believe is subjective of a likely support for
someone from Isi-Uzo from Nsukka Cultural Zone” is also childish and
futile. Even when he owns up that “It was not uncommon for the man at
the helm to overtly support or oppose candidates” he implies in his
article that such rights are exclusively reserved for Ex-Governors
Chimaraoke Nnamani who is from “core Nkanuland” and Sullivan Chime
from Agbaja Cultural Zone.
If truth be told, Isi-Uzo people are becoming disenchanted with being
treated as mere spectators in the political affairs of Enugu East
Senatorial Zone, where we are supposed to be equal stakeholders.
The so-called “core Nkanu people” have forgotten so easily how their
leaders came pleading with all manner of promises in 1997 when the
zone was about to be created for Isi-Uzo to join them, invoking our
cultural similarities as evidence that we are one and the same people.
Truth still is that at that time of constituency delineation across
the country under a military regime, everything was in a state of flux
and particularly in Enugu State. Any of the LGAs at the border like
Isi-Uzo, Igbo-Ettiti, Nkanu West, Awgu and Aninri could have gone to
any zone with the stroke of a pen of the men in uniform then.
Twenty-three years down the line, all the major elective and
appointive positions given to the zone have gone to the said core
Nkanuland and its component LGAs. Nkanu West LGA has produced a
governor of the state, secretary to Enugu State government, minister
of the Federal Republic, chief of staff to the governor of Enugu State
twice, federal permanent secretary, chairmen and board members of
federal and state parastatals and agencies.
Nkanu East LGA has produced two deputy governors of the state,
minister of the Federal Republic, federal permanent secretary, SSG,
chairmen and members of boards of federal and state parastatals and
agencies and even produced the first Inspector-General of Police from
the South East.
Meanwhile, Enugu South LGA indigenes have gone to the Senate twice and
also produced the Senate President, Minister of the Federal Republic,
Chairman and Board Members of Federal and State Parastatals and
Agencies and it also produced the first executive governor of Old
Anambra State, though that was before the merger of Isi-Uzo to
Nkanuland.
In the same vein, Enugu East Local Government has sent its indigene to
the Senate twice, produced the incumbent Speaker of Enugu State House
of Assembly who is on his second tenure of office, and also Chairmen
and Members of Boards of Federal and State Parastatals and Agencies.
While Enugu North LGA which is a mixture of Ngwo and Nkanu people, and
non-indigenes who are in more proportion has also produced a minister
of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Chairmen and Members of Boards and
Heads of Federal Parastaltals Agencies. Also like Enugu South LGA it
has produced the former Executive Governor old Anambra State.
Isi-Uzo LGA on the other hand has only been given the opportunity to
produce a member of the House of Representatives thrice and some other
auxiliary positions since we were joined to Enugu East Senatorial
Zone. It is within this context that the immediate past Vice
Chancellor of Enugu State University of Technology (ESUT) from Enugu
East Local Government Area was used to suppliant Prof. Denchris Onah
who was earlier announced as coming tops at the interview but was
withdrawn almost immediately to pave way for a “core Nkanu persons” as
the saying goes.
This is the true state of our union with NKanu Land, yet somebody
still has the effrontery to discountenance us, the good people and
obedient people of Isi-Uzo LGA from the race to the Lion Building,
Enugu State in 2023 on the utterly preposterous and negative claim
that we are not Nkanu enough. Our prayer is that the good people of
Enugu State whose inalienable right it is to choose their leaders will
weigh in on the side of truth when the time comes and liberate us from
our captive base.
Ogbodo, a Journalist writes from Enugu