Re: Temisan Amoye’s COVID-19 And China’s Communist Authorities Have Gone A Step Too Far

I write not as an encomium to the Chinese authorities; I write not just because of punditry; I write not to castigate Mr. Temisan Amoye’s piece on “COVID-19: CHINA’S COMMUNIST AUTHORITIES HAVE GONE A STEP TOO FAR” which was published by the Vanguard on May 4, 2020, but I write as a sinologist; as one who observes the historiography, politics and socio-economic development of the Peoples Republic of China. I indeed write to divulge the realities of China’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak, religious freedom, human rights, Hongkong issue and ultimately the Xinjiang allegations.

It is inherently ensued in the culture and tradition of writers, journalists and public affairs analysts to write for remuneration, to opine an opinion and develop prejudices. Whichever one takes, it suffices a rationally thinking reader to understand the direction and message which the writer is taking and trying to deliver. In my opinion, Mr. Temisan Amoyes’s caption as designated above reflects the idea of one who only studies and read from the internet as he clearly pointed out in the first page of the write-up, without having a critical view of the contending paradigm. It also shows that the writer has been swayed by western media and or fake news, allegations and misinterpretation of the Chinese authorities and what they have achieved especially in their fight against the COVID-19, which the United States has failed to do due to the comical character of their president.

Temisan asserted that “had the Chinese authorities heeded the early warnings, acted responsibly and transparently in their dealings, it would have saved the world hundreds of thousands of lives, social upheaval, trillions of dollars and the mental stress of living through a pandemic.” The action taken by China was not seen by ordinary people who were either parochial in orientation or do not read international news. This is largely because, China had fulfilled all righteousness in considering the regulations and requirements of the World Health Organization in terms of measures to be taken whenever there is an outbreak as such, especially the border exit, health and quarantine measures. This was manifest in the Border Health and Quarantine Law of the People’s Republic of China on Prevention and control of infectious diseases to prevent cross-border transmission.

Of course the Chinese authorities have given early warnings and all necessary information needed in the country and in the international community about the virus. Let me take you to 3rd of January, 2020, when China has been updating the WHO and relevant countries and regions of the epidemic on a regular basis. Let me take you to January 20, when the NHC issued a notice to classify the novel corona virus pneumonia as a quarantinable infectious disease according to the Border Health and Quarantine Law of the People’s Republic of China and category-B infectious disease according to the Law of the People’s Republic of China on Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases, and took preventive and control measures on the level of a category-A infectious disease.

If you did not know, Mr. Temisan, let me educate you, if you knew it but became oblivious let me remind you that on January 23, the city of Wuhan suspended outbound transportation including air and rail. Prior to that, the Chinese customs already took proper measures to manage outbound travelers with symptoms of fever, who were exhorted to suspend their travel plan or transferred to designated medical institutions for diagnosis and treatment. How more responsible was the Chinese government in dealing with the situation is for you to understand that since January 23, all ports in China have conducted COVID-19 nucleic acid test on each and every outbound suspected case and reported the newly-tested positive cases to the WHO every day so that all countries could assess and study the situation timely.

Apart from the above, Chinese authorities have developed a universal consensus and public mobilization system through: timely release of information, dissemination of knowledge about prevention and control, public opinion guidance and support by mainstream media, and universal participation with social cohesion. This was complimented with social isolation and traffic control, using city lockdown and transport freeze in hardest-hit areas, differentiated traffic controls in less severe areas, developed tactics to prevent social gathering and cross-infections and used community isolation as basic line of defense.

It was part of being responsible and responsive that the Chinese authorities carried out screening, testing and dynamic monitoring, treatment plans and scientific research, allocation of resources and guaranteed supplies through a drastic command system and strategic policies.

On Xinjiang, lack of basic understanding of the Peoples Republic of China is another lead to its misinterpretation. China is not a communist state as people know of the Stalinist or Marxist structured state. China practices what is known as “socialism with Chinese characteristics,” with a shift from the classical Marxist state system. Socialism with Chinese characteristics envisages that, on its economic fronts, China sticks to a multi-ownership-oriented basic market economic system, with the public ownership in the dominance. On its political fronts, China upholds a system of the People’s Congress, a system of multiparty cooperation and political consultation, and a system of regional ethnic autonomy. And in its cultural fields, China keeps its socialist value system at the core of social trends, while respecting differences and expanding common grounds. These practices have proved that socialism with Chinese characteristics is the only and successful road China must take in building it into a well-off, democratic, civilized and harmonious modern nation.

In the opinion of Temisan, there is no religion in communism, human rights or any interfering ideology. What Temisan should first learn is that China is not such a communist state. In my four years of study in Wuhan, I have had the freedom to worship daily and attended Friday prayers both in Chinese and foreigners’ mosques. Let me deal with the religious rights in China before delving into the Xinjiang issue. China is a country with a great diversity of religious beliefs. The main religions are Buddhism, Taoism, Islam, Catholicism and Protestantism. Citizens of China may freely choose and express their religious beliefs, and make clear their religious affiliations. According to incomplete statistics, there are over 100 million followers of various religious faiths, more than 85,000 sites for religious activities, some 300,000 clergy and over 3,000 religious organizations throughout China. In addition, there are 74 religious schools and colleges run by religious organizations for training clerical personnel.

–Ibrahim is with the Department Of Political Science and International Relations, University Of Abuja, Abuja-Nigeria