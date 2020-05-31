Retailers Of Booming Items Smile Amid Coronavirus

As the COVID-19 pandemic rages across the world, some retailers are seeing trade collapse, while others are overwhelmed by high demand as people stock up on everything from household essentials to things to stay entertained while adhering to social distancing rules, TUNDE OGUNTOLA writes.

Hand Sanitisers

As concern about coronavirus grows, hand sanitizers are in high demand. Not only in Nigeria, but the demand for hand sanitizer is also surging around the globe as the new coronavirus spreads, prompting retailers to ration supplies and online vendors to hike prices.

Health experts have repeatedly urged the public to practice good hand hygiene since the coronavirus outbreak began. The WHO advises washing hands “regularly and thoroughly” with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand rub if soap is not accessible.

At the moment, a 100ml, instant hand sanitizer is sold at N 1,600 to N2,500 depending on the product on shelves.

Sadly, when this reporter visited some shopping centres in the FCT there was no supply of hand sanitizer as the shelves were empty.

Ultimately, hand sanitizer sales saw a year-on-year increase of 250 per cent in March. Sales of hand sanitizers and similar products have swelled across several international markets since the COVID-19 outbreak began.

However, most people have resort to producing hand sanitizer at home, however, A biologist Bolanle Ajide explained that although alcohol is a key ingredient in hand sanitizer, making your own supply at home is not recommended. She said alcohol is effective at killing different types of microbes, including both viruses and bacteria because it unfolds and inactivates their proteins. This process, which is called denaturation, will cripple and often kill the microbe because its proteins will unfold and stick together. Heat can also denature some proteins – for example, when you cook an egg, the solidified egg whites are denatured proteins.

Misuse of common cleaning products or hand sanitizers according to expert can lead to anti-microbial resistance in bacteria, You may see do-it-yourself formulas online, including some that use vodka. However, vodka is typically 80 proof, which means it’s only 40 per cent alcohol. That’s not high enough to effectively kill microbes.

Face Masks

In Nigeria, people have been told they must wear face masks in certain situations, including when using public transport and in shops, in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Also, the WHO now recommends people wear homemade face coverings when out in public to avoid spreading the infection to others. Health experts have said before that healthy people should not buy masks since they won’t do much to protect you, and purchasing them will deplete the supply for people who need them

But because the coronavirus can be transmitted by seemingly healthy people who aren’t showing symptoms, that guidance has changed.

The federal government has said that people must wear face masks in certain situations, including when using public transport and in shops, in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The WHO said that if you are healthy, you only need to wear a mask if you are taking care of a person with the suspected 2019-nCoV infection. Wear a mask if you are coughing or sneezing. Masks are effective only when used in combination with frequent hand-cleaning with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water. If you wear a mask, then you must know how to use it and dispose of it properly.

Amidst the shortage of nose masks, most Nigerians have resorted to homemade fabric masks. It is sold at N300 to N1000 depending on the quality while the surgical mask is N400 to N500 per one. Prior to now, it is sold out for N30.

Basically, there are three types of facemasks for COVID-19 prevention: homemade cloth facemasks, which are very popular now, surgical masks and the N95 respirator. A lot of Nigerians are already using home-made masks made mainly from the Ankara fabric when surgical masks became very expensive. A lot of people are even taking it a step further by blinging out their facemasks with stones and other precious gems.

Homemade facemasks are very easy to make and, in fact, many designers and tailors are steadily churning out this essential item in their thousands daily and the best part is that they are very affordable and re-usable. It is, however, important to note that you must wash the cloth mask after every use.

Face mask measures has scientifically proven to be effective. As in other parts of the world, measures that Nigeria is adopting in this crisis, include the compulsory use of face masks for those who must come out and it is believed to have drastically slowed down the rate of infections in a global context.

Hand Soaps, Disinfectants, Liquid Soaps

Hand soap, disinfectant and liquid soaps are also in high demand, this is because, when you touch, a steel surface with a virus particle on it, for instance, it will stick to your skin and hence get transferred on to your hands. If you then touch your face, especially your eyes, nostrils, or mouth, you can get infected. And it turns out that most people touch their face once every two to five minutes.

Washing the virus off with water alone might work. But water is not good at competing with the strong, glue-like interactions between the skin and the virus. Water isn’t enough.

Soapy water is totally different. Soap is alkaline nature and contains fat-like substances known as amphiphiles, some of which are structurally very similar to the lipids in the virus membrane. The soap molecules “compete” with the lipids in the virus membrane. This is more or less how soap also removes normal dirt from the skin.

The soap not only loosens the “glue” between the virus and the skin but also the Velcro-like interactions that hold the proteins, lipids and RNA in the virus together.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has made clear that washing your hands with soap and water is the most effective method for fighting off the coronavirus during the COVID-19 outbreak.

But as store shelves are empty daily, it can be difficult to keep stocked on hand soap.

Foodstuffs

Following the sit-at-home order, partial closure of markets, worship centres and public gathering by the federal and some state governments in the country as part of measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, prices of food commodities and other essential commodities have increased astronomically.

A large number of Nigerians lack food and income needed for their families to survive. It is of obvious reasons that food is in short supply and the hike in price has left consumers in total shock.

Traders have also faced challenges accessing the markets to sell their products likewise consumers to buy essentials due to a high rise in food prices and limited purchasing power.

Although, before the coronavirus outbreak, statistics show that food insecurity was already a severe problem in the world as more than 820 million people (one in every nine people) do not have enough to eat. Of these, 113 million are coping with hunger so severe that it poses an immediate threat to life and livelihoods. The pandemic’s economic impact will cause these numbers to rise. The most vulnerable groups are the urban poor, inhabitants of remote areas, migrants, the informally employed, people in conflict areas, and other vulnerable groups.

Prices of food items in some parts of the Federal Capital Territory and its suburb have shot up due to the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the globe in recent times.

A market survey conducted at Gwagwalada, Dei Dei and Nyanya, satellite towns in Abuja, by LEADERSHIP Sunday indicated an upsurge in prices of many staple foods.

Traders had since the announcement of a lockdown, which includes trading activities, by the federal government, topped the prices of major foodstuffs in markets.

Their actions overwhelmed families, especially given the need to stock homes for an initial two weeks.

Mr Sunny Emeka who sells bags of rice told LEADERSHIP that the COVID-19 pandemic had impacted the price of rice in the FCT.

In Ilorin, there has been a slight upward adjustment in the prices of foodstuff and other commodities in Ilorin, Kwara state, following the sit-at-home order issued by the Kwara state government.

Marketers have hiked the prices of rice, beans, pepper, red oil and dried fish.

An investigation by LEADERSHIP Sunday revealed that a cup of rice hitherto sold for N400 now goes for N550. Also, a cup of beans that used to be N200 is now N300.

The cost of dried fish has skyrocketed due to the absence of red meat in all the major markets in Ilorin metropolis. A measure of dried fish that was hitherto sold for N200 now goes for as much as N500.

A marketer at Oja-Oba market, Hajia Salamat Yusuf attributed the little adjustment in the prices of foodstuff to the difficulties being experienced by the marketers before they could get to the market.

At the various local markets, prices of some food items are still on the increase because of the hitches experienced in logistics.

Sportswears

The price of sportswear has also skyrocketed due increase need to avert obesity amidst the spread of COVID-19.

The demand for sportswear has a considerable influence on everyday and leisure wear fashion.

Today’s garments for sports and active outdoor wear are lighter, softer, more durable and faster drying. Also, they perform a multitude of functions while appealing to the fashion-conscious consumer. In the study of trends in sports and other performance apparel market factors such as the increased need for special clothing, increased performance requirements, fitness and sports dressing related to self-image and lifestyle, greater consumer demand and innovative materials.

Other wear during COVID-19 are functional shirts or blouses, hiking trousers, fleeces, soft-shells, full weather-protective jackets.

Internet Data

Amidst COVID-19 pandemic, internet data connection is proving to be a human necessity. At the moment more Nigerians are now spending more time online and using more mobile data since the enforcement of a lockdown in several states of the country to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

For the telecommunication industry, the lockdown to control coronavirus infection has come as a “godsend” to the fixed line broadband sector as they recorded more sales of data.

With the ongoing lockdown, wherein many people are forced to work from home, it has resulted in a surge in subscribers and also data usage.

Diapers

New parents and caretakers alike are stocking up on diapers which means they’re becoming harder and harder to find in stores.

Thermometers

With one of the most common symptoms of COVID-19 being a fever, thermometers have become a popular purchase. Because of this, we’ve kept a close eye on the increasingly limited supply of digital thermometers – and while there are a few places online where you can still buy thermometers, be aware that many of those won’t ship until the end of the month.

Computer Games

One of the most popular things to do while #stayinghome? Playing video games like PlayStation.