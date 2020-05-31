Show Bandits No Mercy, Sultan Tells Military

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, yesterday advised Nigerian security operatives to ensure that they deal ruthlessly with all agents of insecurity across the country.

Sultan, who spoke when the Chief of Air Staff (COAS), Abubakar Sadiq, paid him a courtesy visit in his palace in Sokoto, expressed concern over how insecured Nigeria and Nigerians have become lately.

According to the Sultan, the level of insecurity has gotten so worse that criminals now kill innocent citizens without taking anything from them.

“People can no longer go about their normal businesses in Nigeria. Insecurity has gotten to the point that you will be in your house and somebody will just come and pick you up”.

Expressing worries over the recent killing of over 70 people in 5 villages of Sabon Birni local government area in Sokoto state, the Sultan admonished leaders to protect the lives and property of every Nigerian.

“You just cannot imagine how people could be this carlous to take lives without even taking anything from them.

“The first and foremost job of any leader is to protect the lives and properties of his people. Leaders must not forget that God will ask them on the day of judgement”.

On how best to ensure such security is guaranteed, the Sultan advocated for adequate funding of the nation’s security agencies.

He stated that even if the entire nation’s budget is spent on security, it is a worthwhile decision.

“Federal government must equip the Armed Forces even if it needs using the whole budget of the country.

“We must equip our Armed Forces because it’s the most important thing to do. We must continue to give information in confidence.

“Unless we wake up as a country and equip our forces to the highest level, we will continue to have these insecurity challenges.

“Our forces need the minimum logistics but I am very sure we do not have them in good numbers. We need massive recruitment, massive training and equipment.

“Nigeria Armed Forces do not have the equipment to deal with all terrains”.

In an effort to understand the latent and manifest reasons behind the mentality of those bandits, the Sultan said: “I think there is something behind it. In the last couple of years, banditry is in Nigeria. We have to find out what has gone wrong. What are these bandits after and what do they stand to gain?”

“We are ready to support the arms forces to achieve the desired success. Follow bandits to anywhere they are and kill them. We must protect our people at all cost”.

Speaking on the relevance of the COAS’ visit to Sokoto, he said the state was very pleased to receive him and his team, hence it’s prompt response to the plight of the people of the state.