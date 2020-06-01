COVID-19: Adamawa Records 4 Death, Tests 326 Samples

By Hussaini Hammangabdo

The Adamawa State has recorded 4-deaths from Covid-19 pandemic out of the 38 positive case, after a test carried out on 326 samples in the state.

Prof Abdullahi Isa, Commissioner of Health, drooped the hint in Yola Monday while receiving medical donation from the Academic Staff Union of Universities ASSU of Modibbo Adama University of Technology MAUTECH, Yola Chapter.

Isa said the donation 410 bottles of hand sanitizers and face masks would complement government efforts towards fighting the pandemic in the state.

“The gesture by the Staff Union come at a better time when shortage of face masks and sanitizers all over the world”.

He urged on other academic institutions to emulate while lauding them for manufacturing the items locally.

He urged citizens to embrace hand washing, applying sanitizers and to follow all instructions and protocols given by health experts and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control NCDC in order to contain the spread of the virus.

Earlier in his remark, the Chairman of ASSU in MAUTECH Dr El-Maude Jibril said they decided to contribute their own quota in containing Coronavirus pandemic in the state by manufacturing hand sanitizers and face masks.