Approved Adult Advancement And Non-Formal Education For Direct Entry Admission Into All Nigerian Universities

APPROVED ADULT ADVANCEMENT AND NON-FORMAL EDUCATION FOR DIRECT ENTRY ADMISSION INTO ALL NIGERIAN UNIVERSITIES (from 2020/2021 academic session)

The Praxis College and FCT Agency for Mass Education (FCT Education Secretariat) Federal Capital Territory Administration Abuja.

1. In accordance with the powers conferred on the Hon. Minister of the FCT by the FCT Agency for Mass Education Regulation 1990 S.9 (iv) and (vii), limited admission vacancies now exist for candidates interested in gaining Direct Entry Admission into all Nigerian Universities/Courses through Federal Ministry of Education approved advanced level courses (IJMB/JUPEB) (NO UTME/Post UTME required) from the 2020/2021 academic session.

2. This approval is for (a) candidates who scored below 180 marks in their 2020 UTME (b) those yet to gain or doubtful of gaining next admission into Nigerian Universities for whatever reasons (c) current SS3 students who may wish to proceed to the University after their exams (d) others who may wish to change their courses/universities including graduates who may wish to read professional courses etc.

3. Successful candidates shall be assisted to gain 200 level admissions into their choice of universities/courses in Nigeria.

4. Limited admission forms are now available at (a) Dept. of Continuing Education, Room 28, FCT Agency for Mass Education HQ Karu Abuja, (b) All FCTAME Zonal Offices in the 6 Area Councils (c) Inside Jabi Primary School Opposite Oando Filling Station, Jabi Abuja.

5. Lectures and registration take place inside Jabi Primary School (9am – 4pm daily, Monday – Saturday) E-learning classes are currently going on. Full classes will start again after lockdown protocols.

6. This Federal Capital Territory Administration approved adult advancement and non-formal education is in line with FCT Minister’s people oriented educational policy to see that access to quality education at all levels is provided for all FCT residents and beyond.

7. Closing date for sale of admission form at N25,000 each is 15th July, 2020.

8. Hurry Now and Register your wards. (No sale of forms online)

FOR DETAILS ON REGISTRATION AND FEES PAYMENT ETC CONTACT:

Ben Onwudinjo – Centre Director: 08127772303

Valentine Korve – Admin Officer: 08134798987