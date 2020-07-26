POLITICS
Edo 2020: APC Knocks PDP, Says Party In ‘Do- or- Die’ Mode Over Guber Election
The APC further stated that it will not allow PDP turn the state into a killing field, wondering why the opposition needed a show of force to govern.
This reaction comes against the backdrop of the violence that characterised Saturday’s flag off campaign of Obaseki’s re-election bid.
The party, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja by its deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, also accused PDP members of desecrating the Oba’s Palace in Benin where innocent residents were wounded.
The party said: “The disturbing images and reports of the destruction of property and violence meted on hapless victims during Saturday’s campaign of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Edo State governorship candidate, Godwin Obaseki in Benin City, the state capital is a glimpse into the “do or die” plot the PDP plans to unleash in the lead up to the September 19 Governorship Election.
“To imagine that the PDP chose to desecrate the Palace of the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II is despicable, unheard of and a new low even by PDP’s ignoble standards.”
“The PDP in Edo State is not campaigning for votes but relying on brute force, violence and intimidation ahead of the governorship election.
“The Governor of River State, Nyesom Wike promised on Saturday to “make sure that everything needed is done” to foist the PDP governorship candidate on the good people of Edo State.
“We definitely will not watch helplessly and allow the PDP and Wike turn Edo state into a killing field in their attempt to foist an unpopular candidate.”
APC strongly condemned the violence and called on security services to fish out perpetrators and their sponsors of the weekend mayhem wrecked on Benin residents
