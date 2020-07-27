Coy To Begin Modular Exploration Of Bitumen In Ondo

An indigenous company, South West Bitumen Exploration Limited (SWB) has concluded plans to commence modular exploitation of Africa’s largest bitumen deposits in the southern part of Ondo state.

The firm, which has secured a 25-year renewable Operational Mining License for the exploitation of the mineral deposit, has already deployed initial processing and mining equipment to the operational base which is located at Lamidifa in Irele local government area of the State.

Taking reporters through the yard, the representative of Southwest Bitumen, Engr. Adeiya Oluwatominiyi said that earth moving equipment like bulldozers, excavator and wheel loaders were installed for mining of the bitumen.

He disclosed that unlike exploitation of Petroleum, the bitumen is in Tar Sand which can be excavated from the top soil and taken to the yard for processing.

Oluwatominiyi explained that the processing equipment are German-made and done with exact requirement for the exploitation of the particular type of bitumen in the state.

The mining engineer, Wilfred Akinyeke said the firm will deliver 20 tons of bitumen monthly at the first instance, adding that when it’s stabilised, an output of 50,000 tonnes monthly will be realised.

The commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo said that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s administration has been pursuing the exploitation of the bitumen and the establishment of the deep sea port.

He noted that the bitumen exploitation has started taking shape, with the assurance of its reality, stressing that it’s the first time any government in the state will be expending resources on the exploitation.