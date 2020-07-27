NEWS
Coy To Begin Modular Exploration Of Bitumen In Ondo
An indigenous company, South West Bitumen Exploration Limited (SWB) has concluded plans to commence modular exploitation of Africa’s largest bitumen deposits in the southern part of Ondo state.
The firm, which has secured a 25-year renewable Operational Mining License for the exploitation of the mineral deposit, has already deployed initial processing and mining equipment to the operational base which is located at Lamidifa in Irele local government area of the State.
Taking reporters through the yard, the representative of Southwest Bitumen, Engr. Adeiya Oluwatominiyi said that earth moving equipment like bulldozers, excavator and wheel loaders were installed for mining of the bitumen.
He disclosed that unlike exploitation of Petroleum, the bitumen is in Tar Sand which can be excavated from the top soil and taken to the yard for processing.
Oluwatominiyi explained that the processing equipment are German-made and done with exact requirement for the exploitation of the particular type of bitumen in the state.
The mining engineer, Wilfred Akinyeke said the firm will deliver 20 tons of bitumen monthly at the first instance, adding that when it’s stabilised, an output of 50,000 tonnes monthly will be realised.
The commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo said that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s administration has been pursuing the exploitation of the bitumen and the establishment of the deep sea port.
He noted that the bitumen exploitation has started taking shape, with the assurance of its reality, stressing that it’s the first time any government in the state will be expending resources on the exploitation.
MOST READ
Coy To Begin Modular Exploration Of Bitumen In Ondo
S/East Govs Commend PMB Over Second Niger Bridge, Enugu Airport
I Sold A Bad Product To Edo People, Says Oshiomhole
Ex Benue Deputy Governor, Steven Lawani Worried Over Failing Security Situation
C/River Health Commissioner Bags Quintessential Award From Women Affairs Ministry
NN Launches Operation ‘Bekan Mmon 2’ In C/ River
Edo 2020: APC, PDP In War Of Words Over Violent Attack
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Dogara Writes Bauchi PDP, Gives Reason For Defection
-
NEWS22 hours ago
God Never Ordered Man To Kill And Eat Animal – Archbishop Irefin
-
NEWS13 hours ago
South East Governors Commend PMB Over Second Niger Bridge, Enugu Airport
-
NEWS14 hours ago
Edo 2020: Ize-Iyamu Gets Endorsement of Benin Dukes
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Leave Me Out of Booing Of Obaseki, Capt Hosa Tells Mischief Makers
-
NEWS14 hours ago
Title Conferred On Fani-Kayode Irreversible – Shinkafi Emirate
-
ENTERTAINMENT20 hours ago
Fans , Celebs Throw Surprise Birthday Bash for Kemi Korede
-
NEWS14 hours ago
NHRC Flays Southern Kaduna Killing, Calls For Community Policing