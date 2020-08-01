NEWS
7 Die In Niger From Generator Fumes
The Niger State Police Command on Saturday confirmed the death of seven female from generator fumes at Rijau town, in Rijau Local Government Area of the state.
Mr Adamu Usman, the state Commissioner of Police told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna, that one Alhaji Mohammed Bello, the district Head of Rijau reported the incident at Rijau, Divisional police office.
Usman, said on July 31 at about 08:15 hours one Alhaji Mohammed Bello, reported the discovery of seven bodies inside Afrash Beauty Saloon located along Bawa Rijau road.
” Preliminary investigation revealed that the ladies slept with generator on inside the shop.
“We have successfully removed the seven corpses to General Hospital Tunga Magaji for autopsy, while the case is under investigation,” Usman said.
The Commissioner of police advised residents to always adopt proactive measures while using generators to avoid unnecessary loss of lives and property. (NAN)
MOST READ
7 Die In Niger From Generator Fumes
We’ve Broken The Walls Of Ethnicity, Divisive Tendencies In Kogi, Says Bello
Insurgency: CAS Lauds Deployment of Super Tucano Aircraft To NAF Yola
Experts Task Govt On Citizens Confidence In Electoral Process
UPDATE: My Loyalty To Obaseki Is Sacrosanct, Says Shaibu
Group Partners A’Ibom Media on Peace Advocacy
Edo 2020: You Are Not Ready For Election, Shaibu Tells Obaseki
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS6 hours ago
Edo 2020: You Are Not Ready For Election, Shaibu Tells Obaseki
-
NEWS8 hours ago
Obaseki’s Family Declares Support For Ize-Iyamu Governorship Bid
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Nigeria Did Not Cede Sovereignty To China – F
-
NEWS15 hours ago
Group Issues 30-day Ultimatum To Taraba Gov Over Traditional Stool
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Ilorin Chief Imam Leads Virtual Prayers
-
ENTERTAINMENT14 hours ago
Davido Features In Tiwa Savage’s Upcoming ‘Celia’
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Zenith Bank To Give Customers N78m In Beta Life Promo
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Eid-El-Kabir: CUPP Felicitates With Moslems