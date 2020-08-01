Connect with us
Advertise With Us

SPORTS

Arsenal Defeat Chelsea For 14th FA Cup Trophy

Published

8 hours ago

on

Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice to help his side secure a 2-1 win over 10-man Chelsea in the FA Cup final for a record-extending 14th crown in the competition – and a spot in next season’s Europa League.

Victory at an empty Wembley Stadium earned Mikel Arteta his first trophy as Arsenal manager, after he left his role as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City to replace Unai Emery in December.

With the contest locked at 1-1, Gunners striker Aubameyang danced past the opposition defenders before finishing with his left foot in the 67th minute to ensure that Arsenal salvage European action from a difficult domestic season after finishing eighth in the Premier League.

Chelsea had struck in the fifth minute when Christian Pulisic collected Olivier Giroud’s fine flick-on inside the penalty area and tucked the ball past goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez from close range.

Arsenal drew level from the penalty spot through Aubameyang in the 28th minute after Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta was booked for bringing down the Gabonese moments earlier.

Chelsea, who were forced to take off Azpilicueta and Pulisic due to serious-looking injuries, were reduced to 10 men after going 2-1 down when Mateo Kovacic collected his second yellow card of the game for a very soft foul on Granit Xhaka.

-Reuters

Click here to be FINANCIALLY EMPOWERED TODAY, get paid directly to your designated bank account within 48hrs and live the life you have always imagined
VICTORY!! ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASES MANHOOD & LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT RIGHT NOW!!
Related Topics:
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR