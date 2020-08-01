CSR: Edo Refinery Commences Repair Work On Failed Portions of Benin-Sapele Road

As part of their corporate social responsibility, Peayang Chemical Equipment Cooperation (PCC) and African Investment Partner (AIP) have commenced remedial work on failed portion of the Benin/Sapele road.

The work is an joint effort of PCC and AIP as co-founders of Edo Refinery with the focus to ameliorating the sufferings currently being expirienced by commuters plying the road which had led to several road crashes and loss of lives.

According to the site Engineer, Sunday Airienbuwa, the remedial work became necessary after the incident that happened when over 20 persons died while trying to avoid the bad portions of the road.

He said the bag portions of the road have hinder a lot of commercial activities in the area which has become worrisome, maitaining that the time frame for the work is one week.

Similarly, the company Head of Community Relations, Mr Segun Okene, noted to make life meaningful for the people especially those withing the host community was part of the cardinal point of Edo refinery.

“We are focusing on only Ologbo axis from this very point to Delta State, we are doing this because of the hardship being experienced by these road users and because it has also affected the community negetively. If this palliative work was done before now, that gory accident that happened weeks ago, where people were burnt beyond recognition would have been averted”, he said.

Earlier, the Project Director of Edo Refinery, Tim Tian told newsmen that as benefactor of the community they needed to fix the bad portions of the road so that it can also ease smooth and free flow in moving their product to other state with the federation.

Edo refinery, he added, is almost completed and will be commission by next month.

Some commuters who could not hide their fillings while explaining their ordeal appreciated the effort of the company and also called on federal government to urgently come to the rescue of the road before it gets to the point of total abandonment.

According to the Ologbo community liaison officer, Hon Felix Edogiaworie, who is also the counselor representing ward 10, iIkpoba-Okha Local Government, ‘this road is very bad, you can see the hold up every where, the federal government should do something fast.

“You can see what Edo refinery, a private company is doing now, I understand the company came to Edo all because of the effort the state government is putting in place to make sure Edo becomes a state with first class modular refinery. This is what we want from a pragmatic government. They should host companies that can assist and compliment their effort he advised.