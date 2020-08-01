Davido Features In Tiwa Savage’s Upcoming ‘Celia’

Female Afro-pop singer and performer, Tiwa Savage, has announced that her male colleague, Davido, is featured in her upcoming album, “Celia”. This announcement was made to the public on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 via her official Twitter handle.

The singer expressed her happiness about the musical collaboration between the two of them by writing:

“OBO vocals are in SOS SOS SOS savage soldiers make we give 30BG geng 3 gbosas #celia the album.”

This announcement came two weeks after she released her new single, “Dangerous Love” on all digital streaming platforms.

#Celiathealbum will be released under her current record label, Universal Music Group.

Sam Smith, Burna Boy Collaborate In ‘My Oasis’

After taking a short break through quarantine, pop superstar Sam Smith is ready to return with some new music.

On Wednesday (July 29), Smith posted an Instagram video teasing their brand new single, “My Oasis.” Due that was released Thursday (July 30) at 2:20 pm ET.

The single features Nigerian superstar Burna Boy. Throughout the black-and-pink teaser video, fans can hear what sounds like the opening of the track, with some hypnotic bells and a skipping bassline.

“My Oasis” came following Smith’s decision back in March to postpone and rename their third studio album. Originally titled “To Die For” and slated for a May 1 release, the singer revealed in an Instagram post that the timing and title of the album didn’t “feel right” to them, but promised fans that “I am still going to bring out some new music over the next few months.”