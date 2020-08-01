NEWS
Edo 2020: You Are Not Ready For Election, Shaibu Tells Obaseki
But in swift reaction , the Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie has flayed rumours that there was a clash between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu.
“There was indeed a meeting with key stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which ended with everyone in high spirit. There was a spirit of cordiality and everyone shared their ideas and inputs on how to deliver the party in the September 19 governorship election.”
Osagie advised the general public to disregard the falsehood and any other such tales the band of dishonest people would spin in the days ahead as the election draws near.
He urged Edo people to ensure they are kept away from government by voting en-masse for Governor Obaseki and his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, in the September 19 governorship election.
