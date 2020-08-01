Gombe CP Assures Residents Of Adequate Security

The Gombe State commissioner of Police, Ahmed Maikudi Shehu, has assured the people of the state that his command has put measures in place to ensure adequate security of lives and property during the Sallah celebrations.

Shehu said all divisional police officers, area commanders, HODs and other strategic commanders had been directed to ensure 24-hour security of their areas of responsibility, adding they were also ordered to commence aggressive stop and search patrols, purposeful vehicular patrols and robust intelligence network to ensure security of lives and property before, during and after the festive period.

According to the CP who spoke to newsmen in Gombe, all rules and regulations to prevent and curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the state must be strictly adhered to by all.

He noted that his command, would not relent in its efforts at enforcing and ensuring total compliance to measures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Shehu also added arrangements had been put in place at the divisional and area command levels, for massive deployment of police tactical teams like Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit (EOD), Police Mobile Force (PMF), safer and federal highway patrol teams including plain clothes policemen to ensure public safety and security.

The commissioner, however, warned all criminally minded individuals and groups bent on causing mayhem to stay clear of the state, even as he enjoined Muslims faithful to be conscious of their security, the environment, suspicious parcels and movement from criminal elements.

Shehu charged them to also assist the police with credible information to ensure the curbing of criminals and criminalities in the state.