NEWS
Gov Bagudu Extols PMB’s Achievements
The Kebbi State governor, Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has extolled the sterling and tangible achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari expressing delight that Nigeria was now better off with Buhari in the saddle of leadership.
Bagudu lauded Buhari’s tremendous confidence in an illustrious son of the state, Abubakar Malami (SAN), who is the minister of Justice and attorney general of the Federation for his effort in leading the arduous fight against the social cancer, corruption.
Gov. Bagudu flanked by Malami (SAN) made the commendation in his Sallah message to the Muslims, shortly after the two rakah’s prayer offered at Government House, Birnin Kebbi, adding President Buhari had successfully delivered on all the three cardinal promises which he promised in his 2015 campaign.
He said: ” On security, there are increasing efforts by the security agencies to bolster peace and security in the nation. Currently, there is no territory of the country that is under the control of insurgents like he inherited.
“Kebbi State has also remained one of the most peaceful states, sequel to these glaring commendable efforts by the president.”
He averred Buhari succeeded in turning around the economy of the country like he pledged.
“In this direction, Kebbi State had received colossal attention and support, and it has responded to the clarion call. Kebbi now contributes to national self sufficiency in food production,” he added.
Bagudu explained that it was only 10 days ago that Buhari received 12.5 kilos gold bar produced by artisanal miners in the state.
In the same vein, Gov Bagudu recalled that, only two months ago, a N20 billion tomatoes processing company began operations in Ngaski local government of the state, adding the state was now the first forte of call by Nigerians who want to buy rice.
